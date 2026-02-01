Barracuda Race Past Wranglers, 7-2

San Jose Barracuda's San Jose and Calgary Wranglers' Sam Morton in action

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (24-12-1-2) completed a two-game sweep of the Calgary Wranglers (16-18-8-2) with a 7-2 win on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Tech CU Arena. San Jose scored seven even-strength goals from seven different players.

The Barracuda have now won four in a row on home ice and improved to 5-0 versus the Wranglers on the season series.

San Jose struck first just 1:33 into the opening period when Braden Hache (1) snapped home his first of the season, ending a 40-game goalless drought. But Calgary answered quickly as Sam Morton (8) scored just a minute and nine seconds later off a Barracuda turnover.

San Jose took control in the second period with a three-goal surge. Oliver Wahlstrom (12) put the Cua ahead just 31 seconds in, beating Ivan Prosvetov on the the stick-side on a two-on-one. Mattias Havelid (2) added what proved to be the game-winning goal at 8:54, blasting home his first in his last 23 games. Just 1:09 later, Anthony Vincent (3) made it 4-1, cashing in on a Calgary giveaway. The Wranglers briefly responded with Morton's (9) second of the night, but San Jose carried a 4-2 lead into the third.

The Barracuda put the game away early in the final frame. Egor Afanasyev (7) scored at 1:56, Cam Lund (9) followed at 3:37, and Filip Bystedt (13) capped the scoring at 14:13. Bystedt finished with a three-point night (1g, 2a), while Afanasyev added a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to seven games.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the win and is now 3-0 versus the Wranglers this season.

The Barracuda wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (7 p.m.). For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

