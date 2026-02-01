Barracuda Race Past Wranglers, 7-2
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (24-12-1-2) completed a two-game sweep of the Calgary Wranglers (16-18-8-2) with a 7-2 win on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Tech CU Arena. San Jose scored seven even-strength goals from seven different players.
The Barracuda have now won four in a row on home ice and improved to 5-0 versus the Wranglers on the season series.
San Jose struck first just 1:33 into the opening period when Braden Hache (1) snapped home his first of the season, ending a 40-game goalless drought. But Calgary answered quickly as Sam Morton (8) scored just a minute and nine seconds later off a Barracuda turnover.
San Jose took control in the second period with a three-goal surge. Oliver Wahlstrom (12) put the Cua ahead just 31 seconds in, beating Ivan Prosvetov on the the stick-side on a two-on-one. Mattias Havelid (2) added what proved to be the game-winning goal at 8:54, blasting home his first in his last 23 games. Just 1:09 later, Anthony Vincent (3) made it 4-1, cashing in on a Calgary giveaway. The Wranglers briefly responded with Morton's (9) second of the night, but San Jose carried a 4-2 lead into the third.
The Barracuda put the game away early in the final frame. Egor Afanasyev (7) scored at 1:56, Cam Lund (9) followed at 3:37, and Filip Bystedt (13) capped the scoring at 14:13. Bystedt finished with a three-point night (1g, 2a), while Afanasyev added a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to seven games.
Gabriel Carriere stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn the win and is now 3-0 versus the Wranglers this season.
The Barracuda wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds (7 p.m.). For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda's San Jose and Calgary Wranglers' Sam Morton in action
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026
- Roadrunners Fall to Eagles in Overtime, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Again, Top Reign, 4-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Lombardi's Three-Point Night Powers Griffins' Win over Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Race Past Wranglers, 7-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Storms Back to Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Upend Silver Knights for Fifth Straight Victory - Texas Stars
- Kyrou and Wisdom Drive Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves' Points Streak Snapped with 5-2 Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- 16.278 Fans Watch Monsters Take 6-5 Overtime Victory from Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Miroshnichenko Lifts Bears to 4-3 OT Win over Comets - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Crush Crunch on Crosscheck Cancer Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Handed 5-3 Road Loss against Phantoms - Bridgeport Islanders
- Sunday's Checkers Game Is Closed to Public - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Outmuscle Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Point in OT Loss to Hershey - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeated by Penguins, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Anderson-Dolan Nets a Pair in Moose Win - Manitoba Moose
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Capitals Recall Trineyev and Bjorklund from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Providence Ends Checkers' Point Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Tufte, P-Bruins Power Past Checkers - Providence Bruins
- New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Assign F Matt Luff to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bridgeport, Game 42 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Recall Goaltender Seth Eisele from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Transactions: Pederson Returns, Kolosov to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Justin Holl Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Face off against Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Fall, 5-1, in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.