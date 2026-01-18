Barracuda Catch Roadrunners in OT, 4-3

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda's Shane Bowers on game night

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda's Shane Bowers on game night(San Jose Barracuda)

Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (21-12-1-2) earned a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-6-0) on Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena, bouncing back in the weekend series finale. Egor Afanasyev scored the power-play game-winner at 4:31 of overtime, improving the Barracuda to 6-1 in the extra session this season.

Tucson opened the scoring on the power play at 12:21 of the first period when Noel Nordh (5) beat Laurent Brossoit to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead after one.

The Barracuda responded just 21 seconds into the second period, as Filip Bystedt (11) capitalized on a man advantage, going bar-down from the left wing. Tucson regained the lead at 2:10, however, when Maveric Lamoureux (3) scored with a seeing-eye point shot.

San Jose surged in the final period with a pair of goals in a span of 3:48. Colin White (9) evened the game at 7:49, putting home a rebound in tight. Jimmy Huntington (6) then gave the Barracuda their first lead at 11:37, tipping in a Luca Cagnoni shot. Tucson answered quickly, as Dmitri Simashev (5) tied the game at 12:55 to force overtime.

In the extra session, San Jose controlled play and was rewarded when Tucson was whistled for too many men. Afanasyev (6) ended the contest on the ensuing power play, wiring home the winner.

Brossoit stopped 19 of 22 shots to earn the win in his Barracuda debut, while Jaxson Stauber made 36 saves for Tucson. Cagnoni and Lucas Carlsson each recorded two assists, and Huntington finished with a goal and an assist.

The Barracuda wrap their road trip on Wednesday in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds before returning to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 24 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.