Marlies Sweep Weekend against Wild

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







Toronto: B. Valis (8) PP (A. Nylander, N. Chadwick), B. Valis (9) PP (W. Villeneuve, N. Chadwick), L. Shaw (13) (V. Lettieri), L. Shaw (14) (V. Lettieri, H. Thrun), L. Haymes (5) PP (A. Nylander, W. Villeneuve)

Goaltender: V. Peksa (4/7), A. Akhtyamov (14/15) W

Iowa: C. Lambos (4) (C. Bankier, R. Sandelin), C. Bankier (4) PP (J. Foudy, E. Desnoyers), G. Mayhew (13) (D. Gambrell, O. Olausson), O. Olausson(7) (J. Foudy, E. Desnoyers)

Goaltender: R. Mercer (17/22) L

ON THE SCORESHEET

Borya Valis opened the scoring at 2:13 of the first period and scored Toronto's second goal at 2:59 of the second period, both on the power play. This was Valis' first power play goal. He has 15 points (9 goals, 6assists) in 36 games this season.

Logan Shaw scored at 10:53 and at 16:25 of the second period. This was his first multi-goal game of the season. He has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games this season.

Luke Haymes scored the game-winning goal at 19:59 on the power play in the second period. He has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 36 games this season.

Alex Nylander recorded the primary assists on Valis' first period goal and Haymes' second period goal. He has 24 points (10 goals, 14assists) in 34 games this season.

Noah Chadwick had the secondary assists on Valis' first period and second period goals. He has 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in 38games this season.

William Villeneuve registered the primary assist on Valis' second period goal and the secondary assist on Haymes' second period power play goal. He has 94 career assists with the Marlies, moving him into 10th all-time in franchise history. He is second all-time in power play assists (36) by a defenceman.

Vinni Lettieri picked up the assists on both of Shaw's second period goals. He has points (5-13-18) in 12 of his last 13 games. Lettieri has 30 points (8 goals, 22 assists) in 33 games this season.

Henry Thrun recorded the secondary assist on Shaw's second goal of the second period. He has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 28 games this season.

Vyacheslav Peksa stopped four of seven shots he faced in 20:00 of action. Artur Akhtyamov stopped 14 of 15 shots he faced in relief.

TEAM NOTES

Toronto recorded three power play goals for the first time since April 12, 2025 at Cleveland (4-1 W).Toronto has power play goals in four consecutive games.

The Marlies were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 3-for-6 on the power play. Toronto is 10-4-0-1 when scoring on the power play and 9-11-1-2 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto and Iowa both had 22 shots on net. Luke Haymes and Borya Valis led the Marlies with four shots on net. Toronto is 1-0-0-1 when they record the same number of shots as their opponent.

The Marlies are 5-4-1-0 against Central Division opponents and finish their regular season series 4-0-0-0 the Wild.

Toronto is now on their annual Boat Show Road Trip and will return to Coca-Cola Coliseum on January 31.

POSTGAME QUOTES

LOGAN SHAW (2 GOALS)

On tonight's game:

We're getting into the point of the year when everyone is going to be desperate for wins no matter where you're at in the standings. Our division is really tight so, that's a huge weekend for us playing these out of division games. Tonight, it wasn't the start we wanted but it was nice to see our team not quit, keep going, keep pushing, stick with it, trust each other and have some good success on the special teams.







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.