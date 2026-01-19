Senators Outlast Comets in Shootout Thriller

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators left wing Jamieson Rees (right) vs. the Utica Comets

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Tim Austen - Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators left wing Jamieson Rees (right) vs. the Utica Comets(Belleville Senators, Credit: Tim Austen - Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators travelled up to Ottawa for a game inside the Canadian Tire Centre, facing off against the Utica Comets, winning in a shootout thriller 5-4.

It was a lively first period between these North Division opponents, as the Comets struck early. A turnover caused by Xavier Parent in the Senators' zone allowed him to walk in and beat Mads Sogaard for a 1-0 lead. The Senators struck back with a slick passing play. Keean Washkurak netted one, scoring in back-to-back games off quick passes from Carter Yakemchuk and Dennis Gilbert to tie the game at 1-1. Utica did not waste any time regaining the advantage. Off a faceoff win by the Comets along the boards, Shane Lachance made a short pass to Nathan Legare, who scored his fourth of the year to make it 2-1.

The second period saw many goal lights go off, though it was all Senators. Hard battles down low in the Utica zone led to Wyatt Bongiovanni feeding Tyler Boucher, who used his body well right in front to bury his fifth point in five games and tie the contest at 2-2. Two minutes later, Belleville added another tally to the scoreboard. A keep-in by Tomas Hamara at the blue line allowed the Senators to work the puck up high, with a shot from Lassi Thomson getting on net and Xavier Bourgault potting home the rebound to give Belleville a 3-2 edge. The Senators added one more goal before the final frame. Off a two-on-one, Stephen Halliday used deception to sauce the puck over a defender's stick for Arthur Kaliyev, giving Belleville a 4-2 cushion.

The third period saw the Comets make a push of their own. A low-to-high pass from Lachance allowed Ethan Edwards to fire a point shot, creating a rebound for Legare, who cut the game to 4-3. Late in the period, Utica was able to knot the score once again. A mad scramble in front of the Senators' net saw Brian Halonen chip in his eleventh of the year, forcing overtime.

The extra frame, though hectic and full of chances for the Senators, solved nothing, and a shootout was needed.

It went right down to the final skater for Belleville after Xavier Parent scored to keep the shootout alive. Arthur Kaliyev had a chance to win it, and he did exactly that, beating Nico Daws for the extra point and a 5-4 victory.

The Senators will have to wait over a month to see Utica again, as their next meeting comes on February 27 at Adirondack Bank Center for the first game of a home-and-home series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Belleville returns home briefly before heading out on a seven-game road trip, beginning in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against the Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) for their first meeting of the season. It will be an evening affair, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni had one assist

#13 Xavier Bourgault had one goal and one assist

#16 Tyler Boucher scored and is now on a four-game point streak

#26 Carter Yakemchuk notched an assist in his return

#27 Keean Washkurak scored and now has goals in back-to-back games

#33 Lassi Thomson added an assist

#34 Stephen Halliday had one assist, extending his point streak to eight games

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 19 of 23

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had two points, one of them being a goal

#48 Dennis Gilbert recorded an assist for his tenth point of the season

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.