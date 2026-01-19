LaFontaine's 27-Save Shutout Propels Firebirds to Fifth Straight Win

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-0. Jack LaFontaine stopped all 27 Abbotsford shots to pick up his second career shutout while Logan Morrison scored twice to help Coachella Valley to their fifth win in a row.

John Hayden opened the scoring for Coachella Valley, netting a powerplay goal 4:17 into the first period. Hayden knocked a Mitchell Stephens feed into the back of the net for his tenth goal of the season. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist. The Firebirds added another powerplay goal in the first period as Logan Morrison fired home a wrist shot just four seconds into the man-advantage. Jagger Firkus and Oscar Fisker Molgaard picked up the helpers on Morrison's 19th of the season at 18:04.

Following a scoreless second period, Logan Morrison added his second goal of the game and 20th of the season 4:28 into the third. Firkus moved the puck to Jani Nyman who threw a pass to Morrison at the top of the crease.

Coachella Valley secured their 21st win of the season as Jack LaFontaine kept Abbotsford off the scoreboard for the duration of the contest. It is the first time in Firebirds' franchise history that the team has recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Coachella Valley and Abbotsford each ended the game with 27 shots on goal. The Firebirds finished the game 2-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds improve their record to 21-12-4-0 on the season.

8,232 fans attended the Firebirds' annual Kids Night game at Acrisure Arena, presented by California Bank & Trust.

THREE STARS

3.) John Hayden (CV) - Hayden scored the game-winning goal, a powerplay tally just 4:17 into the game for his 10th of the season.

2.) Logan Morrison (CV) - Morrison added some insurance to the Firebirds' lead by potting two goals, his 19th and 20thof the season.

1.) Jack LaFontaine (CV) - LaFontaine made 27 saves to record his second career AHL shutout. LaFontaine's last shutout came on January 29th, 2022, against the Rockford Icehogs as a member of the Chicago Wolves, a 1-0 shootout win consisting of just 16 saves.

The Firebirds continue their homestand as they face the Ontario Reign this Wednesday, January 21st for Golf Night, presented by the City of Indian Wells! Get to the game early for a Firebirds microfiber golf towel giveaway (while supplies last!). Also arrive early for Happy Hour at the Oasis, featuring $5 beer and $10 wine specials, and much more! Puck drop is set for 6:30pm PT.







