Condors Sweep Calgary with 1-0 Overtime Win

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Max Jones (8th) scored 1:38 into overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (21-10-6, 48pts) won 1-0 to sweep the Calgary Wranglers (15-15-10, 40pts) on Sunday. Bakersfield has points in eight straight (8-0-1) overall and 10 straight on the road (8-0-2). It was Jones' second game-winning goal in a row on the weekend.

Matt Tomkins stopped all 33 shots for his second shutout of the season. Bakersfield is 20-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods and 4-6-0 in overtime.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on Wednesday, January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23 (click here for tickets).







