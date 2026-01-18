Condors Sweep Calgary with 1-0 Overtime Win
Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Max Jones (8th) scored 1:38 into overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (21-10-6, 48pts) won 1-0 to sweep the Calgary Wranglers (15-15-10, 40pts) on Sunday. Bakersfield has points in eight straight (8-0-1) overall and 10 straight on the road (8-0-2). It was Jones' second game-winning goal in a row on the weekend.
Matt Tomkins stopped all 33 shots for his second shutout of the season. Bakersfield is 20-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods and 4-6-0 in overtime.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on Wednesday, January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23 (click here for tickets).
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026
- Condors Sweep Calgary with 1-0 Overtime Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Brunet, Brown Power P-Bruins Past Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Fall 6-2 in Final Meeting with Bruins - Cleveland Monsters
- Pederson Called to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Join the Amerks for Military Salute Night January 24 - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Capitals Loan Brett Leason to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Edge Stars. 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Earn Point but Fall, 4-3, to Barracuda in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Catch Roadrunners in OT, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.