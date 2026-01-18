Join the Amerks for Military Salute Night January 24

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Veterans Outreach Center have once again partnered to host Military Salute Night on Saturday, Jan. 24 when the Amerks take on the Cleveland Monsters at 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial.

"The Rochester Americans have proven time and again that they are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who served our country," Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Heltz said. "We are proud to partner with an organization that actively engages in the future success of veterans here in Rochester. The Rochester Americans consistently go above and beyond to recognize the sacrifices of our nation's heroes through their Military Salute event and their daily commitment to our community. When the players and staff engage with the people we serve, it sends a clear message that Rochester values its veterans. We are honored to join them for what promises to be another memorable event."

"It is always an honor for the Rochester Americans to partner with Veterans Outreach Center to host what has become our annual salute to the military," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "This is an event we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us another opportunity to show our immense gratitude for the brave men and women in our community and abroad who have served or are currently serving our country."

Before the game, the first 1,000 fans will receive miniature U.S. flags.

The Amerks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game. Veterans and Military Members can pick up their tickets for the game at Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

Fans can show their support by choosing from one of four Military Salute Donation Packs to help provide tickets to families of active or retired Military Members for the game on Saturday, Jan. 24. Packages range in price from $100 to $1,000 and include in-game recognition on the videoboard as well as team-signed merchandise. Packages can be purchased up until Friday, Jan. 23 with all tickets being donated back to Veterans Outreach Center.

Earlier in the day, the Amerks will host the 2nd Annual Officer Jamieson Ritter Memorial Game at Blue Cross Arena beginning at 12 p.m. The game, which will be played between members of the Rochester Police Dept. Towns team and members of the Cleveland Police Dept., is in honor of fallen Officer Jamieson Ritter, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2024.

A Webster native and 2015 graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School, Officer Ritter grew up with a profound desire to serve his country and his community, following in the steps of his father who served with the Greece Police Department. He later graduated from Syracuse University in 2019 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. As a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, he deployed to Syria in 2022 and returned to continue his service as a police officer with the City of Cleveland.

At 2 p.m., the Flower City Warriors will face-off against the Fort Drum Mountaineers in an exhibition game featuring teams comprised of both active and retired military veterans. Forged by a mutual connection through the game of hockey, both organizations were formed to enhance veteran engagement and foster camaraderie across the military community in support of veterans returning to civilian life.

Veterans Outreach Center is again the season-long sponsor of the Amerks "Hometown Heroes" program, which provides a pair of complimentary tickets to a United States Military Veteran, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service member as well as any law enforcement officials, first responders, fire fighters and EMS personnel at every home game.







