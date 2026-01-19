Texas Holds off Reign Sunday

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (25-12-1-1) fell to the Texas Stars (16-19-3-1) Sunday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 6,778 fans at HEB Center. The Reign will play next play in Coachella Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. PST.

Cole Guttman scored the lone goal for the Reign which came on the power-play in the first period as Ontario now has a power-play score in four straight games and in nine of their last 10 games while Kenny Connors and Martin Chromiak tallied assists stretching their point streaks to four-games.

The Reign and Stars were even at 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play as Ontario dominated in the shot column, 11-2. Artem Shaline opened the scoring at 8:10 on a three-on-two rush setting a shot home from below the right face-off dot. Ontario went on their first power-play of the night at 13:52 and Cole Guttman (12th) provided the equalizer 40 seconds into the man advantage from Kenny Connors and Martin Chromiak. Up top Chromiak sent a wrist shot towards the cage that went off Connors at the top of the crease and over to Guttman below the left circle where he slammed it in.

Ontario trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play as Cameron Hughes scored on the power-play at 4:37 of the second period for Texas when he drove the puck from the left side of the goal line chipping it over the glove of Pheonix Copley. The Reign were outshot 7-4 in the middle frame.

With 2:15 left in regulation the Reign pulled Copley for the extra attacked but Cross Hanas tallied an empty netter with 66 seconds left in regulation handing the Stars a 3-1 win.

Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 12 saves on 14 shots while Arno Tiefensee picked up the win with 19 saves on 20 shots. Each team went 1-for-4 on the power-play.







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.