Stars Pull out 3-1 Victory against Reign

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pulled out a 3-1 victory against the Ontario Reign Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The two teams traded high-danger chances early in Sunday's contest. Kenny Connors skated in on a breakaway, but Arno Tiefensee had the answer, stopping Connors' first and second attempt.

The Stars helped out their goaltender just 20 seconds later when Artem Shlaine slapped a Luke Krys feed past Pheonix Copley to open the scoring. Shlaine now leads the Stars with 11 goals. Texas has scored the first goal in 13 of their last 15 games.

Ontario earned a power play with six minutes remaining in the first frame. Cole Guttman stuffed home a rebound from a Connors shot, tying the game 1-1.

Texas earned their first power play four minutes into the middle frame. Trey Taylor held the puck in at the right point and fed Cameron Hughes at the goal line. Hughes walked out in front and swiped a backhander off of Copley, the rebound found its way into the back of the net to put the Stars back in front.

After a scoreless third period, Ontario pulled Copley with 2:15 remaining in regulation for an extra attacker, but Cross Hanas sealed the Stars victory with an empty net goal.

Tiefensee had 19 saves in the win for the Stars, and Copley had 12 saves in the loss for the Reign. The Stars allowed just 20 shots tonight, the fewest they have allowed in a game this season.

The Stars will travel to Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday for a matchup with the Wild. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Center. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

