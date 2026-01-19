Bears Extend Point Streak to Seven with 4-3 Shootout Loss to Checkers

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears (18-14-3-1) took three of a possible four points this weekend but fell 4-3 in the shootout to the Charlotte Checkers (22-12-3-0) on Sunday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

Hershey's record in the season series improved to 2-1-0-1, as the Bears extended their season-high point streak to seven games (4-0-2-1).

NOTABLES:

Justin Nachbaur gave Hershey a 1-0 lead with his first career AHL goal just 56 seconds into the contest when he knocked his own rebound out of mid-air past Kirill Gerasimyuk. Grant Cruikshank provided the lone assist on the goal.

The Checkers took a 2-1 lead in the second period, as Trevor Carrick and Nolan Foote netted power-play goals after Charlotte was awarded a 5-on-3 advantage.

Graeme Clarke tied the score at 2-2 at 10:30 with his 10th of the season from Alex Suzdalev, and Cam Allen scored at 6:50 of the third period to put Hershey back in front.

Michael Benning tied the game for Charlotte with 56 seconds remaining in regulation with Kirill Gerasimyuk pulled for an extra skater.

Charlotte sealed the win when former Bear Brian Pinho scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Nicky Leivermann failed to extend the game for Hershey.

SHOTS: HER 19, CLT 40

GOALTENDING: HER - Mitch Gibson, 36-for-39; CLT - Kirill Gerasimyuk, 16-for-19

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-4; CLT - 2-for-7

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the team picking up points despite facing injuries to the lineup and young defensemen seeing a significant increase in ice time:

"We battled, but I think we ran out of gas. We were a little depleted, had some banged-up bodies and sickness, but I just liked the way we battled and it could've gone either way. It's never easy [for the young guys] but it was a chance for them to show what they have, and I thought they showed well. We just don't quit. We might have a bad period or a bad stretch in a period, but we've bounced back well, and I like where our team is."

(Answers edited for clarity)

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Taco Tuesday, featuring a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas. The game will also serve as a Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.