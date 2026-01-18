Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Halverson, 29, has appeared in 20 games for the Crunch this season and owns a 12-6-2 record with a 2.42 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. Halverson has recorded three shutouts this season, tied for the second-most among all AHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder registered a five-game winning streak from November 19 to December 19, which included an assist on December 19 in a 5-3 win at Hartford.

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Halverson has played in 129 career AHL games between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolfpack, posting a 59-49-17 record with a .901 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average, nine shutouts and three assists. He recorded his first career NHL start with the Lightning last season, a 6-4 loss March 22 at Utah.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on November 28, 2023 before inking a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.

