Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier, Defenseman Simon Lundmark to Syracuse Crunch

Published on January 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier and defenseman Simon Lundmark to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Lundmark, 25, made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 24 at Columbus, logging 16:45 of time on ice with a plus-one rating, two hits and two blocked shots. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 27 games with Syracuse this season, recording five assists and 12 penalty minutes with 31 shots on goal. He has played in 281 career AHL contests between the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 16 goals and 67 points.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in two games with the Bolts this season, recording three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:03 of time on ice. Tied for third among all AHL skaters for points, Pelletier has skated in 35 games with the Crunch this season, logging 19 goals and 41 points with a plus-16 rating. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Syracuse skaters for points, plus/minus and shorthanded goals (2) while ranking second for goals and third for assists (22). He has played in 174 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, registering 70 goals and 171 points with a plus-48 rating.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Roelens, 23, has played in two games with the Crunch this season, tallying one assist, and 32 games with the Solar Bears, earning 11 goals and seven assists. He played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 contests with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







