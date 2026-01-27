Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Hofer, 23, has appeared in one game with Hershey this season. With the Stingrays, Hofer has scored seven points (1g, 6a) and logged 50 penalty minutes in 27 games this season.

With South Carolina in 2024-25, Hofer played in 52 games, scoring 26 points (12g, 14a), to go along with 100 penalty minutes. He also appeared in five games with Hershey last season.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba skated in 40 games with the Bears during his rookie season in 2023-24, scoring eight points (4g, 4a). He was a Black Ace in Hershey's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

Hofer was a 2022 sixth-round draft selection by the Capitals.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. The Bears return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







