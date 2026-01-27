Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Trinity Rodman signed a three-year National Women's Soccer League deal worth over $2 million annually, the Springfield Thunderbirds named Steve Ott the fifth head coach in their American Hockey League history, and the International League's Charlotte Knights named Chad Pinder its new manager.

Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, International League, Pacific Coast League, American Association, United Football League, Canadian Football League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Premier Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball, Major League Volleyball and Major League Table Tennis.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Washington Spirit and star forward Trinity Rodman have agreed to a new contract that secures one of the world's most dynamic players and a franchise cornerstone in Washington, D.C. through the 2028 season. The 2021 NWSL champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist formally signed a three-year deal that reflects a shared commitment between Rodman and the Spirit to sustained excellence, championship ambition and continued growth on a global stage. The agreement stands as one of the most significant contracts in the NWSL and the women's game worldwide, reflecting both Rodman's elite status and the Spirit's role as a global standard-bearer in women's soccer. "I've made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career," said Rodman. "I'm proud of what we've built since my rookie season, and I'm excited about where this club is headed. We're chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can't wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL."

Trinity Rodman returning to Washington Spirit with mega contract. Trinity Rodman's deal to return to the Washington Spirit impacts soccer around the world. News4's JP Finlay reports.

The North Carolina Courage announced the hiring of Mak Lind as the third head coach in club history. Lind will begin his duties immediately with training camp underway ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. Lind joins the Courage from Swedish side BK Häcken Women, where he most recently guided the club to the 2025 Damallsvenskan title, finishing atop the table with a 21-1-4 record and a +68 goal differential. He joined Häcken in July 2023, leading the club to a second-place league finish in 2024 before capturing the championship in 2025. During his tenure, Lind also oversaw Häcken's run to the 2023-24 UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals, where the club fell to Paris Saint-Germain. "I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next head coach of the North Carolina Courage. This is a club with an incredible history and a clear expectation to compete for trophies. I'm very aligned with the system and style of play already in place and look forward to continuing to evolve it alongside the players and staff. I can't wait to get started and for my family and me to fully immerse ourselves in this community," said Lind.

Major League Soccer

The Best MLS Assists of 2025!

Gainbridge Super League

Dallas Trinity FC announced the hiring of Nathan Thackeray as the club's new head coach, alongside the addition of three new players to the roster: defender Lauren Flynn, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, and midfielder Heather Stainbrook. The new hire and roster moves reflect the club's continued focus on building a strong foundation and sustaining success in Dallas as the team enters the spring stretch of the season. "Dallas Trinity FC is excited to welcome Nathan and his family to our club," said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. "Throughout his career, Nathan has shown that he's a winner. With the team positioned to compete for a Championship, Nathan is the perfect person to get us over the line. He's been involved in the development of world-class players and top-notch teams. He brings experience, enthusiasm, passion, knowledge, and expertise to a team that is ready to chase titles. We will be excited to see the team performing at a high level under his guidance."

Dallas Trinity FC finally has its new coach.

United Soccer League One

Head Coach Mika Elovaara takes a walk through Sarasota's Rosemary District to get to know the community he now calls home, connecting with locals while sharing his vision for the club, the culture he believes in, and what excites him most about building something special in Paradise.

Mika talks about community connection and laying the foundation for Sarasota Paradise ahead of the club's historic professional home opener on March 7.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT Pro announced its 2026 regular season schedule. The League's fifth season will commence on Friday, February 27, the earliest start in its history. The 2026 season will feature the addition of MLS NEXT Pro's 30th club, Connecticut United FC - the third independent team competing in the League, joining Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. The 2026 regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each club playing 28 matches; 14 at home and 14 on the road over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The MLS NEXT Pro regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decision Day will be Sunday, September 20, with all 30 clubs competing on the last day of the season to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

The San Jose Earthquakes announced that their MLS NEXT Pro team will return as Quakes II ahead of the upcoming 2026 season. The Earthquakes had a two-year pilot commercial partnership with The Town Group, LLC, which included re-branding the team as The Town FC. After careful consideration, San Jose has decided to revive the team's original branding and bring the team's commercial operations back in-house. Last season, San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team, formerly named The Town FC, enjoyed another banner year under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who celebrated over 100 matches in charge while steering the team to the Western Conference Semifinals. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, the team amassed 14 wins and 52 points to break the 2024 team's club records. DeGeer, who was named a finalist for Coach of the Year, will remain at the helm in 2026.

Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Plays of the Week 2025-26 - Week 8

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that Steve Ott will assume the role of head coach for the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for the remainder of the season. Ott replaces Steve Konowalchuk, who has been relieved of his duties. Current Thunderbirds assistant coach Chad Wiseman will serve as the interim head coach for the Thunderbirds game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins until Ott can join the team later this week. "The Blues want to thank Steve Konowalchuk for his contributions to our organization over the last two years and wish him all the best moving forward," said Armstrong. "We're looking forward to Steve Ott taking over in Springfield to push our young players to get better every day and further their development path to become St. Louis Blues. The current staff will take over his duties with the Blues for the rest of this season."

Steve Ott has been appointed as the new head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, following the departure of Steve Konowalchuk.

The American Hockey League and the Professional Hockey Players' Association announced the ratification of a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. The new CBA, which is effective through August 31, 2030, has been ratified by both the AHL's Board of Governors and the PHPA's AHL player membership. "The American Hockey League is pleased to have completed this Collective Bargaining Agreement," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank executive director Brian Ramsay and the PHPA's AHL Executive Committee for their work in reaching the new agreement. We have long had a positive relationship with our players and we look forward to continuing to work with the PHPA so that the League and our players can grow and prosper for years to come."

History was made in Hastings, Minnesota, as the Iowa Wild hosted the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2026 Outdoor Classic, becoming the coldest professional hockey game ever played.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Six nations from across Europe have officially named 22 players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) to their respective women's ice hockey rosters for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 5-19. The respective roster announcements have been made over the last several weeks, concluding with Team Italy's reveal today. The 22 international PWHL players span all eight of the league's teams and represent Czechia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Sweden. The Boston Fleet lead the way with four international players on Olympic rosters, followed by the Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, Toronto Sceptres and Vancouver Goldeneyes with three international players each, two from the Minnesota Frost and one from the Seattle Torrent.

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! - Washington D.C.

Ontario Hockey League

LA Kings prospect Carter George scores a goalie goal for the OHL's Soo Greyhounds while under pressure. George became the first goalie in OHL history to have more than one goal in his career.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

International League

The Chicago White Sox have announced their 2026 Minor League Player Development Staff and the Charlotte Knights will have a new manager at the helm. Chad Pinder, 33, has been named the Knights' new bench boss. Charlotte's new manager, Chad Pinder (PIN-der), is making a three-level leap from Single-A up to Triple-A and he will not have to travel far to do so. The 33-year-old skipper led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to a 64-68 record in 2025. Chad's professional playing career spanned 11 years. He appeared in 553 games across seven major league seasons. Chad's Triple-A experience as a player included International League stints at Rochester and Gwinnett. Pinder was drafted by the Athletics in 2013 out of Virginia Tech University where he majored in Communications. "We are pleased to welcome Chad to the Charlotte Knights family," said Knights Executive Vice President/COO Dan Rajkowski. "Chad's professional experience, both as a player and a manager, as well as his familiarity with the Charlotte community makes him a natural fit. We are excited for Chad to lead the Knights in 2026."

Knights name Chad Pinder as new manager for 2026. The 33-year-old skipper led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to a 64-68 record in 2025.

The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced their field staff for the upcoming season. Morgan Ensberg returns to Durham for his third season as manager, leading a staff that blends continuity with new roles and responsibilities. "We're excited to enter the 2026 season with a staff that offers strong continuity while also adding new voices and expertise to our clubhouse," said Chrystal Rowe, General Manager of the Bulls. "Morgan's leadership has been instrumental, and our coaching staff consistently does an outstanding job developing players while competing at a high level. We're looking forward to another great season of championship-caliber Bulls baseball in Durham." Ensberg previously managed the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits for four seasons before joining Durham in 2024. During his time in Montgomery, he compiled a 300-224 record and reached the Southern League postseason each year.

Pacific Coast League

The Salt Lake Bees, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels, have announced that Doug Davis will be the club's ninth manager in franchise history entering the 2026 season. The move comes after the club's winningest manager of all time, Keith Johnson, was promoted to third base coach of the Los Angeles Angels after a total of 10 seasons at the helm for Salt Lake. "We're excited to welcome Doug to the Salt Lake Bees. Doug brings a proven track record of leadership, development and winning at the Triple-A level," said Bees General Manager Ty Wardle. "His experience, baseball knowledge and ability to connect with players make him the right person to lead our clubhouse as we enter the 2026 season." Davis joins the Bees after three seasons as manager of the Round Rock Express, where he established himself as one of the Pacific Coast League's most accomplished skippers. During the 2023 season, his first with Round Rock, Davis led the Express to win the second half in the PCL and give the franchise its first appearance in the Pacific Coast League Championship since 2019, finishing with a franchise-record 89 wins.

In 2023, Utah's Minor League Baseball team announced it would be moving from the Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City to a new under-development stadium in South Jordan. The Ballpark at America First Square broke ground in 2024 and was set to open in April 2025. Although it looked far from finished in late winter 2025, project leaders kept the promise of opening before the Bees' first home game. By the end of the season, the Bees had settled into their new hive and the ballpark that once looked impossible to finish on time had already become part of the neighborhood.

South Atlantic League

The Brooklyn Cyclones, in collaboration with the New York Mets, have announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season. Eduardo Núñez will become the 16th manager in Cyclones history when the season kicks off on Friday, April 3, at Maimonides Park. Núñez enters his seventh season with the Mets organization and his first as manager of the Cyclones after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach during the club's championship season in 2025. The 40-year-old takes over for Gilbert Gomez, who joined the New York Mets coaching staff as first base coach ahead of the 2026 season. A native of Puerto Rico, Núñez joined the Mets organization in 2021 as the hitting coach for DSL Mets 2 before serving in the same role with the Complex League Mets in 2022 and the St. Lucie Mets in 2023.

South Atlantic League

The Cleburne Railroaders officially unveiled their refreshed logo and brand identity last night at La Moderna Field, marking the beginning of a bold new era for the franchise. The reveal took place during "Railroaders: Next Stop - Reveal Party" a celebration that brought together fans, partners, community leaders, and media for a first look at the team's modernized visual direction. "We are thrilled to introduce a new era of the Cleburne Railroaders to our loyal fans and the greater community," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, which owns and operates the Railroaders. "This brand refresh is about more than new logos - it represents a promise to our fans, the City of Cleburne, and the entire region that Railroaders Baseball is entering a new era."

California League

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), announced the hiring of Abbie Lawson as the club's new General Manager. Lawson brings more than a decade of experience in sports and venue operations to the role. She most recently served as Vice President of Operations for the Fresno Grizzlies, where she oversaw all facility and event operations at Chukchansi Park, managed budgets and capital projects, and led large, cross-functional teams responsible for delivering high-quality experiences for fans, players, partners and the broader community. "I'm incredibly excited to join the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and become part of such a proud organization and community," Lawson said. "This is a special moment in the club's history, and I'm honored to help lead the Quakes forward while creating unforgettable memories with our fans at The Epicenter."

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air across FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes as well as on the ESPN App. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues. The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The season premiere will be a game of old school meeting new school when the three-time spring football league champion Birmingham Stallions under new Head Coach AJ McCarron travel to Louisville to take on UFL newcomer - the Louisville Kings - under the direction of Head Coach and Louisville Cardinals great Chris Redman at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville Kings Fans Ready for Green Out, Prime Time, and Big Matchups

UFL releases schedule for inaugural Orlando Storm season. Anthony Becht, head coach for the Orlando Storm, spoke with FOX 35's Garrett Wymer about his team's inaugural season expectations in the wake of the season's kick off.

Canadian Football League

Top 5 Edmonton Elks Plays from 2025

Top 5 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Plays from 2025

National Arena League

The Sioux City Bandits have added a highly respected leader and proven winner to their organization with the hiring of Josh "Coach Res" Resignalo as an Assistant Coach and a contributor to the organization's community partnerships and outreach efforts.

The 2026 season will mark Resignalo's 20th year in professional Indoor/Arena football as a player and coach, as well as his 6th season coaching in the National Arena League (NAL). Over two decades in the game, Resignalo has built a reputation as a championship-caliber coach, elite recruiter, and respected leader both on and off the field. Resignalo joins Sioux City following two seasons with the Wheeling Miners, where he helped lead the organization to a 2024 championship. Throughout his professional career, he has been part of multiple championship appearances, coached numerous All-League players, and earned recognition league-wide as a high-level player evaluator, recruiter, and player developer.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Alize Johnson has been named the G League's Player of the Week! The Iowa Wolves' star posted 33.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 5.7 APG during a 2-1 stretch including a career-high 41 PTS on 8/8 3PT vs. the Suns.

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA released its game schedule for the 2026 regular season, the league's 30th, which will begin on Friday, May 8. The regular season will conclude on Thursday, Sept. 24, followed by the WNBA Playoffs. The milestone season will feature two new teams - the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo - and 44 games per team, with each team playing 22 home games and 22 road games. Highlights include a rematch of the league's inaugural game in 1997, with the Los Angeles Sparks hosting the New York Liberty on Sunday, June 21, on the anniversary of the original matchup. In addition, the sixth annual WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will feature a 17-day period in June when the schedule will consist entirely of Cup games. The WNBA will unveil its complete television and streaming schedule at a later date. That schedule is expected to include over 200 of 330 games being available through the league's national broadcast and streaming partners.

The Portland Fire announced Sylvia Fowles has joined the organization as an Assistant Coach. The 2025 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee will join the Fire coaching staff under Head Coach Alex Sarama and alongside assistant coach Brittni Donaldson ahead of the team's return to the court in 2026. "Sylvia is a legend of the game," said Sarama. "Her experience, leadership, and understanding of the league will be critical as we continue to build the identity of this team and design our principles of play. Sylvia sets an elite standard, has a deep connection to this league, and brings a player-first perspective that will elevate everyone in our program." "Returning to the league that shaped me, now as an assistant coach with the Portland Fire, is truly special," Fowles said. "When I retired, my hope was for a brighter, more powerful future for this league and its players. Now, I get to help turn that vision into a reality in Portland."

Alexa Philippou and Chiney Ogwumike join Malika Andrews on NBA Today to react to the 2026 WNBA schedule release and discuss the latest on the CBA negotiations between the WNBA & WNBPA.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of forward Dawson Theede from the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for Oshawa's first round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval. The 6'3" 250 lbs forward is from Brooklin, ON and has produced 21 points (11g, 10a) in 7 games played during the 2025-2026 season with Halifax. Theede was originally drafted in the fourth round (49th overall) in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the Rochester Knighthawks. In 61 career games with Rochester, Panther City Lacrosse Club, and Halifax, he has accumulated 181 points (98g, 83a), 262 loose balls, and has scored 24 power play goals.

Premier Lacrosse League

Fly around PLL Throwback Weekend with our FPV drone.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

LOVB announced the appointment of Alfee Reft as Head Coach of LOVB San Francisco. "Alfee is an exceptional coach and leader who understands how to build winning programs while putting athletes first," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President. "His vision for the game, commitment to development, and passion for growing volleyball make him the perfect choice for LOVB, and our newest expansion team." Reft joins LOVB San Francisco from UCLA, where he spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Bruins' women's volleyball program. A former high-level collegiate and professional player, Reft brings firsthand understanding of the demands of the game - experience that has shaped his coaching philosophy and approach to team culture. Known for his ability to build strong, connected programs while driving results, Reft will oversee all on-court performance for LOVB San Francisco as the team prepares for its inaugural season in January 2027.

LOVB San Francisco announced that Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie Martin is joining the LOVB San Francisco ownership group and will serve as Owner and Team President. In her role, Martin will oversee all business operations for LOVB San Francisco, playing a central role in building the team from the ground up. With a focus on long-term growth, fan engagement, and athlete experience on and off the court, Martin will help establish a strong, community-rooted presence in the Bay Area ahead of the team's inaugural season in January 2027. "We could not be more excited to welcome Stephanie into the LOVB San Francisco ownership group," said Jes Wolfe, Executive Chair for LOVB San Francisco. "With her leadership, experience, and deep love for this region, she understands what it takes to build a team worthy of Bay Area fans-one that reflects the region's passion for women's sports, delivers a world-class experience, and sets the foundation for the next great Bay Area sports team."

LOVB Salt Lake is bringing professional volleyball to Provo, Utah, this year by playing two matches at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University (BYU). Saturday, February 7's contest against LOVB Nebraska and Thursday, March 5's match against LOVB Atlanta will be played in the home of BYU's women's and men's volleyball teams. "Playing at the Fieldhouse is very exciting for us," Tama Miyashiro, LOVB Salt Lake's head coach, said. "There's such a rich history with BYU's volleyball programs, and of course we're looking forward to having [BYU alumnae] Roni Jones-Perry, Mary Lake and Alexa Gray return to their former gym."

Jordan Thompson was named Player of the Match after a standout performance for LOVB Houston, leading all players with 19 kills and adding two blocks.

Major League Volleyball

Defense on Fire - Grand Rapids Rise at San Diego Mojo

Major League Table Tennis

Top 5 Points - MLTT Week 10

