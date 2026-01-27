Gwinnett Stripers Announce New "Best of 7" Ticket Plan

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - With the 2026 season just two months away, the Gwinnett Stripers are launching an all-new ticket plan that delivers seven of the top promotional dates and three guaranteed bobblehead giveaways for discounts up to 30%.

The Best of 7 Plan includes a reserved seat in either the Field Box ($120) or the Infield Box ($141) for the following premier games*:

Opening Night (Friday, March 27 vs. Memphis) - Don't miss the excitement as the Stripers take the field for the first time in 2026. Stick around after the game for the first Fireworks Friday display of the year and collect a 2026 Magnet Schedule on your way out.

Backyard Baseball Night (Saturday, April 11 vs. Nashville) - Immerse yourself in the classic video game series "Backyard Baseball" as the Stripers don their first specialty jersey of the season and host an appearance from one of the game's famous characters.

Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 23 vs. Charlotte) - Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with the characters from Star Wars. Stripers players will wear special Star Wars themed jerseys for the game.

Drake Baldwin Bobblehead Giveaway (Saturday, June 6 vs. Norfolk) - Collect this exclusive bobblehead honoring former Striper, current Atlanta Braves catcher, and 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin.

Racing Night (Friday, July 10 vs. Memphis) - Start your engines; it's Racing Night at Gwinnett Field. Arrive early to collect a one-of-a-kind Stripers-themed Diecast Car Model and stick around after the checkered flag for another Fireworks Friday display.

Premium Bobblehead Giveaway (Saturday, August 8 vs. Jacksonville) - Collect this one-of-a-kind bobblehead of a notable Braves player clad in a Stripers jersey during a 2025 rehab assignment. Details to be announced soon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway (Saturday, September 5 vs. Charlotte) - It's our third and final bobblehead of the season, and it features Braves' superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. donning a Stripers green alternate jersey as seen during his 2025 rehab assignment.

*Promotions subject to change.

The Best of 7 Plan is on sale now through April 10.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2026 season begins with Opening Night at Gwinnett Field on Friday, March 27. The start of a three-game series vs. the Memphis Redbirds begins at 7:05 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 16.







