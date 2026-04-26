Murphy Tallies Three Hits, Strider Goes Five Innings in Stripers' 10-5 Loss to Jacksonville

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, but a late onslaught by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (13-14) sent the Gwinnett Stripers (17-10) to a 10-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. Fellow rehabbing Brave Spencer Strider allowed two runs on four hits over 5.0 innings and struck out seven. Gwinnett won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: Murphy staked the Stripers to a 1-0 lead in the third inning with the first hit of his rehab assignment, a double to left scoring Ben Gamel. Jacksonville scored twice against Strider (L, 0-1) to go up 2-1 after six. In the seventh, Kemp Alderman's opposite-field grand slam (4) created a 6-1 advantage for the Jumbo Shrimp. Gwinnett got two runs back in the seventh on a solo homer by Gamel (2) and RBI single by Murphy, but Jacksonville responded with two runs in the eighth to go back up 8-3. Gamel's RBI double and an RBI fielder's choice by Tyler Tolve cut it to 8-5 in the eighth, but again the Jumbo Shrimp answered with two runs in the ninth to make it 10-5.

Key Contributors: Murphy (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Gamel (2-for-3, double, homer, 2 RBIs) each had multi-hit, multi-RBI games for the Stripers. Jacksonville was led by Alderman (3-for-5, homer, 4 RBIs) and former Striper Jesus Bastidas (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs). Ryan Gusto (W, 2-2) held Gwinnett to one run on five hits over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

Noteworthy: Strider took the loss for the first time in his Triple-A career (sixth appearance, fifth start with Gwinnett). Rowdy Tellez went 0-for-5 to snap a 14-game on-base streak. Brewer Hicklen went 1-for-3 with a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 10 games and run scoring streak to seven games.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 28): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 6:05 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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