Hernandez Strong, But Stripers Blanked 2-0 in Nashville

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Elieser Hernandez opened the game with 6.0 scoreless innings but allowed two runs before exiting in the seventh and the Gwinnett Stripers (29-25) fell 2-0 to the Nashville Sounds (32-22) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville leads the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: Hernandez (L, 1-3) and Tyson Hardin went toe-to-toe in a pitcher's duel through six scoreless innings. Nashville broke through with two runs in the seventh off Hernandez as Luis Lara grounded an RBI triple into the right-field corner and scored on an RBI double by Luis Matos. Gwinnett left runners on base in the first, third, and ninth innings in the loss.

Key Contributors: Luke Williams (2-for-4, double) and Brewer Hicklen (1-for-4) combined for Gwinnett's three hits. Hernandez lasted 6.0 innings (5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) in his first quality start of the year. Lara (2-for-3, double, triple, RBI) drove in the game-winning run for the Sounds, who got scoreless relief from Reiss Knehr (W, 4-0) and Craig Yoho (S, 3).

Noteworthy: Hicklen's first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by a Striper this year. Gwinnett was shut out for just the second time this season, first since a 3-0 loss to Memphis on March 27 (Opening Night at Gwinnett Field).

Next Game (Friday, May 29): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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