Jumbo Shrimp Split de Facto Doubleheader with Knights
Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split Thursday's de facto doubleheader with the Charlotte Knights, taking the suspended game from Wednesday 6-3 before dropping Thursday's regularly scheduled contest 12-5 from Truist Field.
Wednesday's suspended game began with the score tied at two in the bottom of the fifth. After Josh White (4-0) tossed a scoreless bottom of the fifth in the resumption, Jacksonville (30-24) took control of the game in the sixth.
The inning began with three consecutive hits by Rece Hinds, Agustín Ramírez and Matthew Etzel, with the latter plating Hinds to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front. Andrew Pintar lifted a sacrifice fly to plate another run against Charlotte (28-26) reliever Tyler Schweitzer (1-2). After a foul out, Gage Miller notched a base hit to right to score Etzel and register his first Triple-A RBI, widening the gap to 5-2.
A Jacob Gonzalez homer in the eighth cut things to 5-3. However, in the ninth, Deyvison De Los Santos clubbed a solo shot to set the final margin at 6-3.
Tyler Zuber worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to pick up his second save.
In Thursday's regularly scheduled contest, Gonzalez started the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning off Jumbo Shrimp starter Brandon White (1-1).
Jacksonville was able to grab the lead in the second. A Ramírez leadoff bomb tied the score at one. Two batters later, Brian Navarreto walked before Gage Miller doubled. After a ground out, Jared Serna launched a three-run home run to give Jacksonville a 4-1 lead.
Rece Hinds' first Jumbo Shrimp homer came in the third, stretching the advantage to 5-1.
The Knights began plugging away in their half of the third. Mario Camilletti and Braden Montgomery each singled with one out. Gonzalez doubled in Camilletti before Dustin Harris notched an RBI ground out to halve the lead at 5-3.
Charlotte took control with an eight-run fourth. An error, walk and another error loaded the bases with no one out. Consecutive bases-loaded walks to Josh Breaux and Camilletti tied the score. Montgomery followed by bashing a grand slam. Gonzalez then crushed a home run. Two batters later, LaMonte Wade Jr.'s long ball put the Knights ahead 11-5.
Montgomery singled with two outs in the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a Gonzalez RBI single to set the final margin at 12-5.
Shane Murphy (2-1) tossed his first career complete game in the win for the Knights.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Friday's 7:04 p.m. contest. RHP Bradley Blalock (1-4, 5.44 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Duncan Davitt (1-2, 7.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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