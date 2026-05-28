May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (23-29) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (21-32)

May 28 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 10.13) vs. RHP Antwone Kelly (2-4, 5.56)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the third of a six-game series at Victory Field tonight...right-hander Javier Assad is set to make his fourth start of the season with Iowa...has made eight appearances (three starts) with Chicago this season...right-hander Antwone Kelly is slated to start for Indianapolis.

TACKING ON ANOTHER: The Iowa Cubs won their fourth straight game last night as they defeated the Indianapolis Indians by a 1-0 mark... Jonathon Long and Christian Bethancourt each tallied multi-hit games...the lone run of the game came in the first inning as Long scored on a wild pitch...starter Ty Blach tossed 4.2 innings and allowed two hits and struck out six... Gavin Hollowell earned the win after 1.1 innings... Collin Snider and Christian Roa combined for 3.0 innings with Roa picking up the save.

BENNY BARRELS: I-Cubs Infielder Ben Cowles put together a career day at the plate Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam, a walk, and six RBI...Cowles set new single game career highs in RBI and extra-base hits (3), including hitting his first career grand slam...his grand slam was the third of the season hit by Iowa, the last one occurring on April 22 against Louisville, by Pedro Ram í rez ...the RBI total, trails only Ram í rez for the most by an I-Cub in a single game, who matched a franchise record with eight RBI on April 22 against Louisville.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game on Monday after 17 hits on Sunday...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

SOMETHING NEW: The Iowa Cubs picked up a 9-7 win Monday, which marked the first time they have played on a Monday since Sept. 2, 2024 at St. Paul...Tuesday off day also marked the first of its kind since Sept. 3, 2024 (not including All-Star break.)

SHUTTY: The Iowa Cubs picked up their second shutout of the season last night, with the other coming in a 5-0 win on Aprill 25 vs. Louisville...it marked the third 1-0 result this season for the I-Cubs and the club's first 1-0 win since Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo.

NASTY IN THE PEN: Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell has not allowed an earned run for the I-Cubs since April 5...in his last eight appearances, Hollowell has gone 2-0 in 9.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, five walks and 11 strikeouts.

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller tallied his first four-hit game since April 16, 2025 with Triple-A Albuquerque vs. El Paso on Monday...Miller is slashing .370/.446/.575 (27-for-73) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 22 May games and has raised his season average from .184 to .288 during the month...during this span, Owen ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-7th) and batting average (8th).

BIG INNING: The I-Cubs offense put together its two highest run scoring innings of the season yesterday, scoring nine runs in the second inning before tallying eight more runs in the eighth inning...the single inning totals surpass their previous single inning season high of seven, which they accomplished on April 22 against Louisville.

CONGRATS, PEDRO!: Chicago Cubs infielder Pedro Ram í rez made the first start of his Major League career on Sunday, recording his first career hit and RBI... Ram í rez has played in 43 games with Iowa and is batting .312 (53-for-170) with nine home runs, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

FOUR IS A STREAK: On the heels of winning just one of 11 games from May 10-22, the I-Cubs have their last three games, outscoring their opponents 34-15...it marks the team's first winning streak of at least four games since a five-game stretch from April 1-5 at Louisville.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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