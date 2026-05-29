Iowa Blanked in Indianapolis
Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (23-30) were shutout by the Indianapolis Indians (22-32) by a 3-0 score tonight at Victory Field.
Indianapolis scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning on a single from Billy Cook and a two-run home run from Ronny Simon. It marked the third time the I-Cubs have been shutout this season.
Despite suffering the loss, Iowa starter Javier Assad worked 4.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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