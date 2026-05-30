Iowa Musters 15 Hits in Win over Indianapolis

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (24-30) tallied 15 hits on their way to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians (22-33) tonight at Victory Field.

Iowa opened the scoring in the second inning as Chas McCormick singled home run and Casey Opitz singled home a pair. In the third, Owen Miller plated a run with a single to make it 4-0, I-Cubs.

Iowa took a 6-0 lead in the fifth on a two-run double from Christian Bethancourt. In the sixth, BJ Murray singled home a run and McCormick did as well to extend the I-Cubs lead to 8-0.

Indianapolis scored a run in the sixth and two in the ninth to cut the lead to 8-3, but Iowa held on for the win.

Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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