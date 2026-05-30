Delgado, Levins, and Hopkins Lead Charge in Friday Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - Durham scored seven times in the seventh inning and Brody Hopkins tossed five electric hitless innings as the Bulls rallied to beat the Norfolk Tides 7-4 at Harbor Park on Friday night.

Trailing 4-0 into the seventh, Durham (23-32) sent 11 batters to the plate against three Norfolk (21-34) relievers. Tatem Levins homered to start the inning, then after a walk and a flyout, the next five Bulls batters reached against Eduarniel Nunez (L, 0-1). Raynel Delgado connected for a three-run homer to right to turn a two-run deficit to a 5-4 lead. Levins later drilled a two-run single at 108mph off the glove of third baseman Bryan Ramos.

Meanwhile, Hopkins (W, 1-4) worked out of the bullpen for the first time in his pro career.

Hopkins fanned nine over five hitless innings, walking just one batter. Hopkins retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced.

Joe Boyle permitted four runs - three earned - over 3 1/3 innings, fanning six. The Tides scored twice in the first, and single runs in the second and third.

Levins went 3-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Bulls offense.

With the victory, the Bulls evened the series 2-2 ahead of the fifth game on Saturday night.

Ty Johnson (1-0, 0.00) is slated to start against Trace Bright (0-3, 8.10 at 6:35 PM ET.

Notes: Hopkins had started all 60 pro outings until Friday night. Hopkins had issued 42 walks across 43 innings as a starter, but issued only one over five innings to go along with nine strikeouts... The Bulls leveled the season-series with the Tides at 5-5.... Durham's seven-run seventh inning was the second highest scoring inning of the season. Durham scored eight at Scranton on April 10th.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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