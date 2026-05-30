WooSox Win Fourth Straight, Top RailRiders 6-5

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Mikey Romero of the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

MOOSIC, PA - In a game that featured three ties and three lead changes, the Worcester Red Sox (27-25) prevailed as they beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-27) by a 6-5 final on Friday night at PNC Field. With the victory, the WooSox clinch their fifth series win of the season.

The RailRiders scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on a ground ball double play.

The WooSox responded in the top of the third. With one out and the bases empty, Nate Eaton blooped an 0-2 pitch into center field for a single. Vinny Capra then hit a ground ball to shortstop, and George Lombard Jr.'s throw to second base got by the second baseman Jonathan Ornelas and allowed Eaton to score. Then, Mikey Romero belted a two-run, opposite-field home run to give the WooSox a 3-1 lead.

But in the bottom of the third, the RailRiders tied the game thanks to a two-run single from Tyler Hardman.

Worcester countered with a pair in the top of the fourth. After Tsung-Che Cheng drew a lead-off walk and Matt Lloyd singled, Nathan Hickey hit a sharp single that deflected off the glove of third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera and plated Cheng and Lloyd to put the WooSox back on top.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer from Spencer Jones, his 13th of the season.

But the WooSox rallied in the eighth. On an 0-2 pitch, Allan Castro laced a lead-off triple, and then Jason Delay pulled a single into left that put the WooSox in front for good.

Tommy Kahnle picked up his third save of the series, and his second in as many games. Kahnle has not allowed a run over his last 13 appearances.

In the series, the WooSox bullpen has allowed two earned runs over 20.2 innings.

Worcester has won four consecutive games for the first time since their season-high five-game winning streak from March 31 to April 5.

The WooSox and RailRiders continue their six-game series tomorrow night at PNC Field with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Raymond Burgos is scheduled to toe the rubber for Worcester. Brendan Beck is the probable starter for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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