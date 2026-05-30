Memphis Drops Extra-Inning Game Friday Night at Omaha
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Friday night at Werner Park.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann allowed three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four in 6.0 innings of work. Matt Svanson tossed the only scoreless frame from Memphis pitching and allowed just one baserunner in 1.1 innings pitched.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak led the charge offensively. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the loss. The four RBIs mark a new season high for the outfielder. Catcher Leo Bernal also added three hits in the game and drove in a run.
Right fielder Joshua Báez went 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Held without a home run for the first time in the series, the outfielder supplied a game-saving highlight in the bottom of the ninth. Báez completed a clutch double play with an outfield assist when he cut down the potential winning run at the plate.
With the loss, Memphis fell a 0.5-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League standings and in a second-place tie with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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