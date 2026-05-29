WooSox Game Information

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

LF Nate Eaton

SS Vinny Capra

3B Mikey Romero

CF Kristian Campbell

RF Allan Castro

C Jason Delay

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

1B Matt Lloyd

DH Nathan Hickey

LHP Michael Sansone

MAY 29th WORCESTER (26-25) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (26-26) 7:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (1-3, 5.57) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Elmer Rodriguez (1-3, 2.48)

New Week, New City, New Results - One week after losing five straight games to Rochester at Polar Park (last Tuesday - Saturday), the Worcester Red Sox have changed their fortunes during this new week in a new city the past three days coming up with three straight victories over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) here at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. The WooSox will attempt to make it four wins in a row and secure an outright series victory when they play game four of their 6-game series tonight at 7:05 pm at PNC Field. Tonight's game three can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM

Heading in the Right Direction - Worcester's wins the past three days have returned them back over the .500 mark at 26-25 on the season. As mentioned, the Sox came to Scranton/WB on a season-high 5-game losing streak, but the WooSox have won the first three games here in Moosic by scores of 6-3, 8-1, and 1-0 to go up 3 games to none with three games remaining in the series.

Looking for Four of a Kind - The WooSox have won three in a row for the first time all month since they won 3 straight on April 30 (doubleheader) and May 1 all in Rochester. Tonight they shoot for 4 consecutive victories for the first time since their season-high 5-game winning streak from March 31 - April 5 (all in St. Paul when the Sox swept an abbreviated 5-game series vs. the Saints).

Pitch Perfect - While winning each of the first three games vs. the RailRiders this week, WooSox pitchers have put together their three best consecutive outings of the year. Sox pitchers are 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA (4 ER in 27 IP) with the following overall pitching line - 27 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 35 SO.

Lows and Highs - The WooSox (at 26-25) are back over the .500 mark for the first time since May 20 when they were 23-22. They dipped to a season-low 2-games under .500 from May 23-25 when they were 23-25 on the year during those three days. Their low point all of last season was 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season...April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 24 games is (24-for-84, .286) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 13 BB, 16 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .333 batting average in 22 road games (24-for-72).

Nate Eaton Has hit in 10 of his last 11 games (16-for-43, .372) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 9 runs scored. And in his last 26 games is 34-for-104, .327 with 9 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 17 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 7 games (6-for-20) with 7 walks, 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Last 7 games is 9-for-27, .333 with 2 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI. In 16 games in May (20-for-60, .333) with 3 HR and a team-leading 14 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 16 of his last 17 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 17 games and is 2nd in the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 34 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) with 17 SB.

Alec Gamboa Is 1-1, 1.80 in 4 games (2 starts) in May (3 ER in 15 IP).

Tommy Kahnle In his last 13 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 13 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 17 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

Eduardo Rivera Is 3-0, 1.88 in 7 relief appearances in May (3 ER in 14.1 IP) with 19 SO.

Noah Song Has 6 straight scoreless relief appearances totaling 7.2 innings on just 2 hits & 2 BB with 6 SO.

WooSox Promotions During the Upcoming Homestand at Polar Park from June 2-7 vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tuesday, June 2, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; ALS Awareness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, June 3, 11:05 am First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, June 4, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, June 5, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, June 6, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates, Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Darling, a Millbury, MA native who pitched for the New York Mets and is now a Mets broadcaster, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, June 7, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.