Gonzalez Goes off Again - Knights Crush Jumbo Shrimp, 12-4
Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights basically replicated Thursday evening's result on Friday with a convincing 12-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Four different players belted Home Runs in the winning effort, including Jacob Gonzalez who connected with his 19th round-tripper of the season.
It was Gonzalez who gave Charlotte a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The shortstop ripped an RBI double to the gap in right-center. Jacksonville answered with two runs in the next half inning in what was their only damage off Charlotte's starting pitcher Duncan Davitt.
The 2-1 deficit for the Knights was short lived. Mario Camilletti clubbed a two-run Home Run in the third and Gonzalez later raced home on an errant throw.
In the fourth, Michael Turner and Caden Connor hit back-to-back solo blasts. After an RBI single by Austin Hays, Gonzalez crushed a three-run Home Run off the batter's eye in center field. The knock was Jacob's eighth consecutive base hit across the last three games.
Hays added a two-run single in the next frame that extended the Knights lead to 12-2. Zach Franklin, Garrett Schoenle, Chris Murphy, and Jake Curtis covered the final five innings from the mound in another stellar effort from the bullpen.
Camilletti and Braden Montgomery combined for five walks and five runs scored from the top of the order while LaMonte Wade Jr. and Andy Weber each chipped in base hits.
The Knights will attempt to clinch the series and continue their upward trend in the IL standings on Saturday evening. The first pitch from Truist Field is set for 6:05pm ET.
Laura Wolff
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