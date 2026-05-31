Knights Settle for Split with the Jumbo Shrimp

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights found themselves in another Sunday battle at Truist Field, this time against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte fell behind by four runs late but battled their way back into the contest. Ultimately, the Knights came up a run short and dropped the series finale by a final score of 6-5.

It was a rare afternoon where the Knights were held without a Home Run; however, the offense worked ten walks and delivered several key base hits. Dru Baker's RBI single in the fourth inning knotted the contest up 1-1, then Andy Weber gave the home team a 2-1 advantage with a sacrifice fly.

Jacksonville plated the game's next five runs and led 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. Charlotte used a patient approach to put runners aboard and chip away. Junior Perez's RBI triple combined with a Jumbo Shrimp wild pitch made the score 6-4. Later in the inning, a bases loaded walk drawn by Ryan Galanie brought Charlotte to within one at 6-5.

The Knights were unable to push the tying run across in the ballgame's final two frames and were forced to settle for a series split with each team claiming three victories.

Baker delivered his second straight three-hit performance to pace the offense. Korey Lee and LaMonte Wade Jr. took what the pitching gave them and the duo worked a combined six walks.

Joe Rock pitched very well in his third start of the season and the bullpen arms of Zach Franklin, Tyler Schweitzer, and Garrett Schoenle all delivered strong relief appearances.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, Charlotte will open a six-game series against the Durham Bulls in Durham. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:45pm ET.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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