Cooper Homers Again as Clippers Crush Hens

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers made easy work of the host Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday evening, cruising to a 10-3 victory.

Among the many offensive highlights was the 8th home run of the season for one of the top prospects in the Cleveland organization, Cooper Ingle. His three-run blast in the top of the 2nd inning broke open Thursday's game, giving Columbus an early 4-0 advantage.

Another top prospect, second baseman Angel Genao, chipped in three hits including a double with a RBI.

Right-hander Trenton Denholm (4-2) picked up the win thanks to 5.0 scoreless innings of relief work.

With the victory, the Clippers improve to 28-25 overall on the season, while the Mud Hens find themselves with a record of 26-28.

The Clippers and Mud Hens continue the series on Friday. Columbus will return home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on June 2 as the Clippers welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers to town. Don't miss a big week at Huntington Park that includes a day game on Thursday, fireworks on Friday, and a special Guardians-inspired Clippers jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday. You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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