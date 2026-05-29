Former Sabres Goaltender Martin Biron to Appear at ESL Ballpark June 9

Published on May 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce that former Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans goaltender and current broadcaster, MARTIN BIRON, will make a special appearance at ESL Ballpark on Tuesday, June 9, when the Red Wings host the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Biron, a fan favorite throughout his time in Buffalo and Rochester and one of the most recognizable personalities in Western New York hockey, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game. Fans will also have the opportunity to get an autograph from the former goaltender following his first pitch (limited to 1 autograph per person).

Originally selected 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1995 NHL Draft, Biron spent parts of 10 seasons with the organization and appeared in more than 500 NHL games during his professional career with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers. Following his retirement, he transitioned into broadcasting and currently serves as an analyst covering the Sabres.

Tickets for the June 9 game and all 2026 Red Wings home games are available now at the Red Wings Ticket Office, by phone at (585) 454-1001, or online at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 29, 2026

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