Plates Get Two RBI From Franklin in Game Three Loss

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Plates (32-21) dropped what would have been their 11th straight win to the Syracuse Mets (28-25), 7-4 on Thursday night. Syracuse rode a four-run 4th inning courtesy of some infield bounces and a bases-clearing triple from RF Cristian Pache to the victory. RF Christian Franklin and LF Joey Wiemer both tallied a multi-hit performance, with Franklin adding two RBI in the losing effort.

The I-90 rivals traded a scoreless inning before Syracuse got the bats rolling early in the second. 1B Ryan Clifford walked, following a base hit to center field by 3B Andy Ibanez. Shortly after, 2B Yonny Hernandez bunted, allowing the Mets to threaten with bases loaded. C Ben Rortvedt shot a bouncing RBI single to right field, sending Clifford and Ibanez home to give Syracuse an early 2-0 advantage. The Plates were able to avoid a larger deficit following a double play and a strikeout.

Rochester responded after SS Seaver King got on base after being hit by a pitch, the Minor League-leading 42nd straight game he's reached base. Joey Wiemer logged his first hit as a Red Wing with a line drive to center field. Following a wild pitch that sent King to third and Wiemer to second, CF Robert Hassell III walked to put the Plates in position to strike with the bases loaded. On the next at-bat, C Riley Adams worked a walk of his own to send King home, slicing the Syracuse lead in half, making it 2-1. 2B Phillip Glasser popped out on a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Joey Wiemer to come home to tie the game at two runs apiece.

In the top of the fourth, Andy Ibanez sent his second hit of the evening and reached first safely after a heroic fielding attempt from 3B Brady House. Shortly after, Yonny Hernandez had his second hit of the game to right field, sending Ibanez all the way to third. Following a Ben Rortvedt walk, Syracuse snapped the 2-2 tie after clearing the bases on a three-run RBI triple courtesy of Cristian Pache, to make it 5-2. The Mets extended their lead after SS Jackson Cluff popped out on a sacrifice fly, sending Pache home to make it 6-2 Syracuse. The Plates were able to stem the tide after two pop-outs, one of which saw Christian Franklin rob what looked to be a Nick Morabito homer to right field.

In the ensuing half-inning, the Plates responded after Robert Hassell III reached first on a fielding error, and Phillip Glasser sent a single to right field, allowing Hassell to scamper to third. Shortly after, Christian Franklin smashed his 13th RBI of the season to center field, sending Hassell home and Glasser to third, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

In the bottom half of the 6th, the Red Wings got one back to cut the lead to 6-4, a leadoff single from Wiemer, who proceeded to steal second and advance to third on an errant throw into center field by Syracuse catcher Ben Rortvedt, allowing Franklin to single Wiemer home for his 2nd RBI of the game. In the 7th, when it felt like the Plates were getting back into the game, Ryan Clifford hit a 109.5 MPH liner inside the right field foul pole for a solo homer to make it 7-4 Syracuse. Syracuse would add an eighth run in the top half of the ninth, thanks to a pair of singles and a passed ball sandwiched between the hits by C Riley Adams.

Rochester came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth in search of four runs to keep their winning streak alive. Despite a leadoff single from Phillip Glasser, Syracuse was able to retire the side and hand the Red Wings their first loss since May 14, 8-4.

Southpaw Erik Tolman made his first start since September 4, 2025, in Harrisburg. The Arizona State alum put in 1.0 scoreless inning of work, allowing one hit on the first pitch, walking one batter, and throwing one strikeout. RHP Chandler Champlain replaced Tolman early in the second inning. The former Kansas City Royal allowed five runs on seven hits while throwing three strikeouts, all in 4.0 innings. LHP Zach Penrod took over in the sixth. In 2.0 innings, the Idaho native allowed one run on three hits, one of which was a homer in the seventh. Penrod threw two strikeouts on nine batters faced. RHP Trevor Gott replaced Penrod in the eighth inning. The former San Diego Padre did not allow a run or hit and struck out one batter in nine pitches thrown. RHP Holden Powell threw the final pitches for the Plates in the ninth inning. In 1.0 inning of work, the former UCLA Bruin allowed one run on two hits and threw nine strikes out of the 12 pitches thrown.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is Christian Franklin. The former Chicago Cub farmhand catalyzed Rochester's offense on Thursday evening, logging two RBI singles in a 2-for-5 night at the plate. Additionally, Franklin made one of the better defensive plays of the game, snagging a potential home run in the fourth inning. The former Arkansas Razorback took flight at the wall in right field to make an impressive catch, assisting Rochester in getting out of a run-filled inning.

Rochester will revert to the Red Wings while also looking to start a new winning streak in game four of the six-game set against Syracuse on Friday at 6:45 p.m. LHP Jackson Kent will get the ball for the Wings.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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