Gonzalez and Montgomery Combine for Eight RBI in 12-5 Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights took care of business against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Thursday's nightcap by a final score of 12-5. Jacob Gonzalez hit a pair of Home Runs and Braden Montgomery belted a Grand Slam in the winning effort. The dynamic duo combined to go 7-for-8 with eight RBI.

After Jacksonville won Wednesday's suspended game 6-3, Charlotte bounced back with their ninth win in their last 13 games. Gonzalez hit a solo Home Run in the bottom of the first inning, only to see the Jumbo Shrimp counter with four runs in the top of the second. The visitors added another run in the third and claimed a 5-1 lead.

The Knights scored the contest's final 11 runs with eight coming in the bottom of the fourth. Montgomery's Grand Slam broke a 5-5 tie and Gonzalez followed the blast up with his second round-tripper of the ballgame. Gonzalez also homered in the eighth inning of the suspended contest.

Caden Connor and Mario Camilletti both reached base three times, while LaMonte Wade Jr. chipped in his seventh Home Run of the season. The offense was clicking up-and-down the order.

On the pitching side, it was Shane Murphy from start to finish. The Knights' lefty went all seven innings and struck out six en route to his second win of the year. The complete game was Charlotte's first and only the sixth thrown in the International League this season.

The Knights now lead the series two-games-to-one and can clinch at least a split with one more victory over the long weekend. Game four is set for Friday at 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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