Tides Sweep Doubleheader vs. Durham

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (21-33) swept the Durham Bulls (22-32) in a doubleheader on Thursday at Harbor Park. Norfolk won on a one-hit shutout in game one, 3-0. They took game two, 7-5.

Thursday featured a doubleheader, with game one being the continuation of the suspended Wednesday night game. That was followed by a scheduled seven-inning game two. The Wednesday game was suspended at the end of the third inning, 41 minutes into the matchup with no runs on the board.

It didn't take long for the Tides to put up the first runs of the game. In the fourth inning, Creed Willems blasted his 10th home run of the season, a three-run blast. That would end up being the only runs scored in the game.

Yaqui Rivera made the start Wednesday night, going 3.0 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Nestor German technically game in relief to restart the game today and would finish the game. He would not allow a hit until one out in the ninth inning. It would be the only hit allowed in the shutout win. German finished with five strikeouts.

In game two, the script was flipped with many more runs being scored. Norfolk scored right off in the first inning when Sam Huff blasted a two-run homer. Durham responded with three runs to take the lead, but Norfolk matched that with three runs themselves to go up 5-3.

Norfolk would hold the lead for the remainder of the game, with the help of Willy Vasquez blasting his third home run of the season. Durham scratched a couple runs across to make it a close game, but Andrew Magno closed out the game to complete the doubleheader sweep in a game two 7-5 win.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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