Offense Catches Heat, Senga Fires Five Strikeouts to Snap Red Wings 10-Game Win Streak Thursday

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets second baseman Andy Ibáñez

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets second baseman Andy Ibáñez(Syracuse Mets)

Rochester, NY - Behind a strong offensive performance with timely hits, the Syracuse Mets defeated the Rochester Red Wings, 8-4, on Thursday night at ESL Ballpark.

Syracuse (28-25) jumped in front in the second inning. Ryan Clifford walked and Andy Ibáñez followed with a single before Yonny Hernández laid down a bunt single to load the bases. Ben Rortvedt then lined a two-run single to right field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Rochester (32-21) answered in the bottom of the second. A hit batter, single, and two walks helped plate a pair of runs, tying the game, 2-2.

The Mets broke the game open in the fourth. Ibáñez and Hernández opened the inning with singles before Rortvedt worked a walk to load the bases. Cristian Pache then ripped a bases-clearing triple to right field, putting Syracuse back in front, 5-2. Later in the inning, Jackson Cluff lifted a sacrifice fly to score Pache and extended the advantage to 6-2.

Rochester chipped away in the bottom of the fourth when Christian Franklin delivered an RBI single, trimming the deficit to 6-3.

In the sixth, the Red Wings pulled within two. Joey Wiemer reached on a single and later scored on another RBI knock by Franklin, making it a 6-4 game.

Syracuse added some breathing room in the seventh when Clifford crushed a solo home run to right field, his team-leading 11th homer of the season, stretching the lead to 7-4.

The Mets tacked on one final run in the ninth. Christian Arroyo singled, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI single by Ibáñez, capping the scoring at 8-4.

On the mound, Kodai Senga made his first appearance with Syracuse and his second on major league rehab. The Mets right-hander worked 3.1 IP, allowed 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB and recorded 5 K. Senga threw 80 pitches, 41 of them strikes. Joey Gerber followed with one and one-third innings of scoreless relief, while Nate Lavender worked through the sixth inning and earned the win. Ryan Lambert earned the win after registering two perfect innings with a strikeout. Anderson Severino finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Ibáñez finished with four hits and an RBI, while Hernández collected three hits. Pache drove in three runs with his fourth-inning triple as Syracuse totaled 15 hits in the victory.

Syracuse continues its series with Rochester on Friday. RHP Xzavion Curry is slated to start for the Mets against LHP Jackson Kent. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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