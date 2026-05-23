Syracuse Mets vs. Buffalo Bisons Postponed Saturday Due to Inclement Weather

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Saturday's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, May 24, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Today's Military Appreciation Day and all elements of the promotion have been rescheduled to Thursday, August 6.

On Sunday, the Memorial Day Celebration will go on as planned, with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. The Baldwinsville Band will perform between games, and the Memorial Day remembrance will be observed between games. The post-game fireworks display, set to patriotic music, will be the second largest of the season. As a reminder, Kids Eat Free Sunday is in effect, Jeff the Magic Man will be at the stadium providing free balloon art to fans, and the Joe Everson post-game entertainment will go on as planned. Prior to the fireworks, Everson will sing "God Bless the USA" while painting a patriotic painting. The artwork will be auctioned off to fans with the proceeds going to Clear Path for Vets.

Fans with tickets for today's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from today's date - May 23, 2026. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.







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