SWB Game Notes - May 28, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcerster Red Sox (25-25) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-25)

May 28, 2026 | Game 52 | Home Game 27 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Jack Anderson (1-3, 6.49) vs #4 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.78)

Anderson (5/22 vs ROC): 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 1 SO, 64 P (39 S) [Red Wings, 12-1]

Lagrange (5/22 @ LHV): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 3 BB, 5 SO, 86 P (51 S) [IronPigs, 6-5 (10)]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 27, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 8-1 to the Worcester WooSox in a day game at PNC Field. The RailRiders only run was a long ball off the bat of George Lombard Jr. on the first pitch of the game. It was his first homer in Triple-A.

Worcester led immediately thanks to an Anthony Seigler solo home run in the first frame. In the bottom half, on the first pitch of the inning, George Lombard Jr. rocketed his first homer in Triple-A to tie things up. It was his fifth of the season that traveled 363-feet to left center field.

The Red Sox took the lead with a four-spot in the third. Three doubles in the frame and a hit by pitch made it 5-1.

In the fourth inning, Nathan Hickey led off with a walk. Nate Eaton doubled him home and Anthony Seigler followed with an RBI single for a 7-1 advantage.

Worcester tacked on one more piece of offense in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Matt Thaiss grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run.

The RailRiders had runners aboard in every frame except the second, but couldn't drive in another run.

Dom Hamel (L, 1-7) allowed seven runs in four frames, striking out three. Red Sox #6 Jake Bennett (W, 3-2) prospect went five innings of one-run ball in his start while three relievers combined for a quiet final four.

NEWS AND NOTES

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- Duke Ellis stole another two bags in the game yesterday to try to help the team create some offense. Ellis now has 24 steals this summer. He jumped ahead of Worcester's Braiden Ward to lead the International League. Ellis also has recorded the most steals in the Yankees' entire minor league system, despite playing in only 32 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle back in 2024.

DOUBLE PLAY DEPTH - The RailRiders matched their season-high double play count yesterday. For just the second time this summer, SWB notched three double play balls in the game. The team has fielded only 26 double plays total, the lowest amount in the entirety of Triple-A.

MESSINGER NOT MESSY - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.2 clean innings yesterday, he has now pitched 17.2 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He's allowed just three hits and six walks with thirteen strikeouts during that period. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.13 in 14 appearances through 31.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

LET'S GO LOMBARD JR.- George Lombard Jr., 20, homered for the first time last night in Triple-A. Lombard Jr. had collected four long balls during his time in Double-A. Last season, he recorded the most homers in a single year in his career, reaching nine in 132 games. In his last five games, Lombard Jr. is hitting .300 with six runs batted in and five runs scored. The Yankees #1 prospect and #21 overall was drafted in the 1st round in 2023 above slot value for $3.3 million.

HIGH HEAT - Yankees #4 Carlos Lagrange has four of the ten fastest pitches thrown in Triple-A this season. His four-seam fastball at 103.0 mph is his highest velocity. Only Emiliano Teodo of Round Rock Express has thrown faster at the minor's highest level, reaching 103.1 twice this summer. Lagrange has 57 strikeouts, good for third most in the International League through 43.1 innings of work. Lagrange, who is the 76th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, holds a 4.78 earned run average in ten starts. The righty pitched against Worcester on May 6, allowing five runs, including three homers, in 4.1 frames.

COMPLETELY CANCELED - When the RailRiders visited the Red Sox at Polar Park earlier this month, one game was rained out during the week. Originally it was postponed and to be rescheduled at a later date, but do not return to Worcester until late in the second half so the game was actually canceled entirely. It will drop SWB's total games in the first half to 74 as of now. The team is still slated to play a doubleheader at Syracuse next week to make up another rainout from earlier this summer.







International League Stories from May 28, 2026

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