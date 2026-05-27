Early Syracuse Lead Erased as Red Wings Win 10th Straight

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets second baseman Andy Ibáñez

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets second baseman Andy Ibáñez(Syracuse Mets)

Rochester, NY - An early three-run homer by Andy Ibáñez was not enough for the Syracuse Mets, as the Rochester Red Wings rallied to win their tenth consecutive game, 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon at ESL Ballpark.

Syracuse (27-25) struck quickly in the top of the first inning. Yonny Hernández singled and Christian Arroyo followed with a base hit before Ibáñez launched a three-run homer to left field, his first home run of the season, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Rochester (32-20) answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Christian Franklin walked and Harry Ford doubled him home before Abimelec Ortiz crushed a two-run homer, tying the game at 3-3. The next batter, Brady House, launched a solo homer to left, putting the Red Wings in front, 4-3.

The Mets evened the score in the fourth inning. Jackson Cluff reached on a bunt single, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by Kevin Parada, tying the game at 4-4.

Rochester regained the lead in the fifth. Franklin doubled before Ortiz blasted his second home run of the afternoon, a two-run shot to center field, extending the Red Wings advantage to 6-4. Later in the inning, Andrew Pinckney singled and eventually scored on an RBI single by Riley Adams, making it a 7-4 game.

The Red Wings added one more run in the seventh when House connected on his second solo homer of the game, stretching the lead to 8-4.

Syracuse threatened in the ninth with runners on first and second, but Eddy Yean struck out Christian Arroyo to end the game.

On the mound, Zach Thornton started for Syracuse and allowed six runs over four and one-third innings while striking out two batters. Zach Peek followed with one and two-third innings of relief, allowing one run, Alex Carrillo surrendered a solo homer in the seventh, and Cionel Pérez pitched a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.

Syracuse continues its series with Rochester on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 27, 2026

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