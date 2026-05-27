Bisons Allow Three Late Runs and Fall to Lehigh

Published on May 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons launched a pair of two-run homers, coming in the bottom of the second and third innings, but allowed three runs in the ninth to fall 7-6 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

William Simoneit launched the second-inning homer while Riley Tirotta hit the homer in the third. They were the only hits both players had in the game. Davis Schneider, who was optioned by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Bisons yesterday, finished with a single, an RBI double, a run and walked three times.

Buffalo kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. William Simoneit crushed a two-run homer to left field to give the Bisons an early 2-0 lead. Schneider added to Buffalo's lead in his first game with the team this season. Schneider blasted a double to left field, driving in Ryan McCarty from first base.

Lehigh Valley responded with two outs in the top of the third. Felix Reyes doubled to right-center field to score former Bison Steward Berroa from second base. Immediately after Reyes' double, Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled to right field to drive in Reyes, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Riley Tirotta gave the Bisons insurance to their lead in the bottom of the inning. Tirotta smoked a two-run homer just over the wall in left-center field.

Reyes helped cut the lead in the top of the fifth to keep the IronPigs in the game. Reyes torched a solo shot to left field to only give Buffalo a 5-3 lead.

The Bisons added more cushioning to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Josh Kasevich singled to right field to drive in Schneider from first base.

Llover Peguero helped Lehigh Valley chip away at the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Peguero grounded into a double play to allow Reyes to cross home plate from third base, making it a two-run game.

In late-game heroics, Robert Moore trimmed Buffalo's lead to one in the top of the ninth inning. Moore drilled an RBI double to give the Bisons just a 6-5 advantage. With two outs and on a full count, Reyes went on to crush a two-run homer to left field to give the IronPigs their first lead of the game, 7-6.

Buffalo and Lehigh Valley are scheduled for an 11:05 a.m. pitch on Thursday for game three of the series. The series is tied 1-1. Josh Fleming will get the start at pitcher for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 11:00 a.m.







International League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.