Bisons and Mets Washed out Saturday

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets were postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather at NBT Bank Stadium. The teams will make the game up on Sunday starting at 4:05 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with at least a 30-minute break in between games.

The Bisons are expected to start Austin Voth in game one, while Grant Rogers is slated to start the night cap. Both games can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 4:00 p.m.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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