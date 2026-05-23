WooSox Game Information

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

WooSox Player Moves Today

Add RHP Zack Kelly following his option from Boston.

Delete C Juan Montero placed on development list.

Add LHP Michael Sansone transferred from Portland.

MAY 23rd ROCHESTER (29-20) at WORCESTER (23-24) 4:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Zak Kent (1-0, 4.73) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (1-2, 5.17)

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - The Worcester Red Sox will attempt to get in the win column for the first time in this series, snap their 4-game losing streak, and return to the .500 mark when they play game five of their 6-game set against the white-hot Rochester Red Wings today at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox have dropped the first four games of this series that began with two close defeats and has since seen two not so close losses. Their current 4-game losing streak is their second longest of the year behind only their season-high 5-game skid from April 14-18 all in Nashville. Today's game is live on NESN+ and NASH 98.9 FM.

Look Out Below - Now at 23-24 on the year, the WooSox have fallen below .500 for only the third time all season (and the first since March 29 when they were 1-2). Worcester has lost 9 of their last 11 games since May 10. Rochester, meanwhile, remains the hottest team in league having won 7 straight and 15 of their last 18 games since May 2.

What a Difference a Year Makes - Last season the WooSox won 18 of the 24 meetings with Rochester to post their best-ever season series record against an opponent (18-6). Furthermore, last June 3-8 here at Polar Park the WooSox swept a 6-game series vs. Rochester (or a facsimile of these Red Wings). Thus far this season, however, the Red Wings have won the last six meetings in a row and lead the season-series, 7 games to 3. Worcester and Rochester are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this year...the most the WooSox will play against any opponent this season. The teams play another 6-game series in Rochester from June 9-14 and the Wings return to Worcester for another 6-game set from July 7-12 in their final meetings of the year.

May "Drake Maye" May - Worcester is 6-12 in May batting .235 this month (140-for-596) with 30 doubles and 18 HR in those 18 games while WooSox pitchers have a 5.41 ERA (95 ER in 158 IP) with 23 HRA. The Sox have been out-scored by their opponents, 102-82 in May. The WooSox will be in Moosic, PA playing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, May 31st, but Polar Park will be hosting the inaugural MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, benefitting Drake and Ann Michael Maye's MayeDay Family Foundation, that evening. Gates open at 5:00 pm, there will be a HR Derby at 6:00 pm, the game at 7:00 pm, and then fireworks follow. Former Patriot Julian Edelman along with current Pats Christian Gonzalez, Hunter Henry, and Will Campbell, USA Hockey gold medalist Megan Keller and celebrities Dave Portnoy and Matt Rife are just some of the name folks who will join Drake and Ann Michael for this special charity event at Polar Park. Tickets are selling fast (over 8,000 sold). Fans can visit MayeDay.org for more information.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 20 games is (20-for-68, .294) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Allan Castro Hit safely in 3 of his last 4 games (5-for-15).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 8 of his last 11 games (12-for-42, .286) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-28, .321) and in his last 22 games is 27-for-89, .303 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (6-for-16) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 9 of his last 10 games (11-for-42) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games (17-for-50, .340) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 15 games and leads the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 13 times in his 32 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .327 batting average at home in 15 games (16-for-49) with 17 SB.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 11 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 11 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 7 BB, 14 SO. In 11 RA at home has a 0.79 ERA - 11.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 14 SO.

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park This Week/Weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Today, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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