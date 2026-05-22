Bisons Fail to Keep Pace with Syracuse

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons took an early lead but could not keep pace with the Syracuse Mets in a 12-8 loss on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Jonatan Clase homered in the loss, a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning that allowed the team to enjoy their largest lead of the night. However, Syracuse would answer in a big way to win their third straight against Buffalo.

Both teams traded scores to start the game in the first inning. Charles McAdoo hit an RBI single on a line drive to right field to score RJ Schreck and give Buffalo an immediate lead. But Eric Wagaman hit a home run to left field to even the score at 1-1.

In the top of the third, Josh Kasevich and Schrek each scored on a two out, two-run RBI double by McAdoo. The infielder's second hit of the night put the Bisons in front 3-1 in the top of the inning.

However, the Mets scored one of their own in the bottom of the inning behind a sacrifice fly to right field by Christian Arroyo to score Jackson Cluff. The run-scoring fly ball out trimmed the Bisons lead to 3-2.

Clase's second home run of the season cleared the right field wall in the top of the fifth for Buffalo. It led off the top of the inning against Xzavion Curry, extending the Bisons advantage to 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Syracuse found another answer as Ben Rortvedt scores behind a combination of a prefect bunt by Jackson Cluff and an errant throw by CJ Van Eyk. Cluff later got home on an RBI single by Christian Arroyo to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mets got their first lead of the night as pitcher Brendon Little hits Matt Ruddick with bases loaded to score Cristian Pache. Ryan Clifford broke the game open with a three run RBI double to bring home everyone on base. Clifford eventually got home on an RBI single by Ji Hwan Bae to give Syracuse a 9-4 lead.

Buffalo regained life in the top of the eighth inning. Nick Goodwin got his first Triple-A hit with an RBI single that scored McAdoo. Willer MacIver scored as well on a bases loaded walk that cut the lead to 9-6.

The Mets scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bae brought home Clifford on a one run RBI single. Pasche lined a two run RBI double down the left baseline to extend their cushion to 12-6.

Buffalo made it 12-8 in the top of the ninth inning with a one run RBI by Riley Tirotta and a sacrifice fly ball by Josh Rivera that scored RJ Schreck.

The Bisons and the Mets are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday for game four of this series. Josh Fleming is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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