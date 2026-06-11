Costly First Inning Hands Bisons Loss to Syracuse

Published on June 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons gave up four runs in the first inning and were unable to pull off the comeback, falling 8-2 to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field.

Alejandro Kirk made his second appearance with the Bisons this season. Kirk is rehabbing a fractured left thumb after being placed on the 60-Day IL on June 8. He went zero-for-four at the plate, striking out once.

Yimi García made his first Triple-A appearance this season. García is rehabbing after being placed on the 60-Day IL for right elbow surgery on June 4. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit, one run, two walks and struck out one batter.

Syracuse struck first to start the game. In the top of the first inning, Andy Ibañez drove in Ji Hwan Bae and Nick Morabito on a single to center field. The Mets added onto their lead as Richard Gallardo was called for a balk, sending Ryan Clifford across home plate to give Syracuse a 3-0 advantage. Right after the balk, Grae Kessinger grounded out, but allowed Ibañez to score.

Buffalo trimmed the deficit to three in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Sean Keys drilled his first triple with the Bisons to right field, driving in Josh Kasevich from first base. The run gave Keys his first RBI in Triple-A.

The Mets responded in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Yonny Hernandez was walked, scoring Matt Rudick.

Buffalo continued to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Kasevich smoked a two-out single to left field to drive in Rafael Lantigua from second base, cutting the Mets' lead to 5-2.

Syracuse added more insurance in the seventh. Hernandez grounded out to score Bae from third base, giving the Mets a 6-2 lead. Grae Kessinger then went on to blast a two-run single to left field, making it an 8-2 game.

Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Thursday at Sahlen Field. The series is tied 1-1. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 10, 2026

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