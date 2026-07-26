Bisons Squeak by Rochester with Ward Two-Run Homer

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons edged out the Rochester Red Wings 3-1 thanks to Je'Von Ward's two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field.

Chad Dalls threw three scoreless innings while on the mound for the Bisons. Although he allowed two walks, he didn't allow a hit and struck out four batters.

After four scoreless innings from both teams, Buffalo got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs in the inning and on a two-and-two count, Ward smashed his two-run homer to right-center field. Ward's homer increased his season's RBI total to 30.

Rochester would get on the board in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Brady House hit a sac-fly to left field to cut the lead to 2-1. The Red Wings had an opportunity on the sac-fly to bring Phillip Glasser to third base, but Glasser was thrown out by the catcher, Willie MacIver, for a double play.

Pat Gallagher would then steal Rochester's momentum for the Bisons in the seventh inning. Gallagher struck out the side, with two of the batters going down without swinging.

Charles McAdoo would bring the lead back to two runs in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs on the board, McAdoo dropped an RBI triple to right field to give the Bisons a 3-1 advantage.

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday at Sahlen Field. The series is tied 2-2. Simeon Woods Richardson will be the starting pitcher for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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