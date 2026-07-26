WooSox Make It Five Straight by Blanking Jumbo Shrimp

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias takes the field

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox shortstop Franklin Arias takes the field(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox scored 4 runs in the 1st inning - after the first two batters were retired to begin the inning - and never looked back in rolling to their 5th straight victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 5-0 on a picture-perfect Saturday late-afternoon at Polar Park. Five WooSox pitchers combined on the 3-hit shutout to send the Shrimp to their 11th loss in a row. Worcester, meanwhile, has matched their season-high 5-game winning streak, have won their last 6 games at Polar Par, and overall have won 14 of their last 20 games.

The sellout crowd of 8,025 barely had time to settle into their seats before the Sox did what they do best...score in the 1st inning. (Worcester's total of 86, 1st -inning runs this season are by far their most in any one particular inning this year).

After shortstop Franklin Arias, Boston's #1 prospect, flew out to centerfield in his first Triple-A at bat and Nick Sogard followed with a flyout of his own, the WooSox got to work. Nate Eaton drilled a solo HR (#7) on to the leftfield berm packed with fans to open the scoring. Andrew Knizner and Brett Harris both singled to continue the inning and Jason Delay walked to load the bases. Vinny Capra was next and he smacked a 2-run single to right field followed by Kristian Campbell who ripped another run-scoring single to right making it 4-0 WooSox.

Arias, also the #4 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball according to Baseball America, went 0-for-4 in his WooSox debut but with an RBI sac fly in the 4th inning to account for the final run of the game. One of the youngest players in both Double-A and now Triple-A, the 20-year-old was 2nd in the Eastern League in batting with his .318 average with 19 HR (tied for 3rd) and 52 RBI (tied for 7th) in 75 games for Portland this season.

Devin Sweet started as the WooSox used an opener for the third time in their last four games. He went the first 2 innings allowing one hit. Tyler Samaniego (2-1) came on and was perfect for 2 innings to get credit for the win. Noah Song (2 hitless), Seth Martinez (1 inning), and Angel Bastardo (2 innings, 3 strikeouts) polished off Worcester's fourth shutout of the season.

The WooSox have scored a total of 39 runs (on 53 hits) in their last four games combined and have outscored the Jumbo Shrimp, 42-20 in taking each of the first five games. Worcester's current 5-game winning streak matches their season-best (done two other times - once in early-April and again in early-June). A victory on Sunday would make it six in a row for the first time since a WooSox club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11, 2025.

The Sox are now 14-11 in the 2nd half and 4-games above .500 overall on the season (at 50-46) for the first time in more than month since they were 33-29 on June 10.

The WooSox will go for a sweep of the 6-game series tomorrow (Sunday) at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. The game is on NESN+ and NASH 98.9 FM.

It would be just their third 6-game sweep in Worcester's nearly six year existence. The WooSox swept a 6-game set at Rochester during their inaugural 2021 season (from August 31 - September 5, 2021) and swept a 6-game series at home vs. Rochester last year from June 3-8, 2025. Worcester did sweep an abbreviated 5-game series at St. Paul earlier this season from March 31 - April 5.

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International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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