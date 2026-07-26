Stripers Extend Winning Streak to Four with Doubleheader Sweep over Iowa

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Led by a big day from the bats, the Gwinnett Stripers (14-11, 52-47) swept a doubleheader with 8-0 and 5-3 wins over the Iowa Cubs (12-14, 42-56) on Saturday evening at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers, riding a four-game winning streak, have clinched a victory of the six-game set vs Iowa.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): A big second inning began for the Stripers when Luke Williams laced a two-run double before rehabbing Ha-Seong Kim added a two-run double of his own to make it 4-0. Carlos Santana plated the fifth run of the frame with an RBI single for a 5-0 lead. The two teams exchanged zeroes until Cal Conley stroked the team's third two-run double as part of a three-run fifth inning to push the lead to 8-0. Owen Murphy, Hayden Harris, and Lucas Braun (W, 4-2) combined for a four-hit shutout.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Williams (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) and Santana (2-for-3, RBI) drove in three of the eight runs and combined for five hits. Braun worked 3.0 scoreless innings (1 H, 0 R, 1 BB) to finish the shutout. For Iowa, Owen Ayers (2-for-3) had a multi-hit game.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Gwinnett took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Rowdy Tellez drove in a pair on a double. One batter later, Santana blasted a two-run homer (2) to make it 4-0. In the top of the third, Iowa scored their first run of the doubleheader thanks to a Brett Bateman RBI single to make it 4-1. A sacrifice fly and a wild pitch plated two more for the I-Cubs and cut the Stripers' lead to 4-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Andrew McCutchen launched a solo shot (1) for his first Gwinnett home run and key insurance to make it 5-3. Ian Hamilton (S, 5) set down Iowa in order in the seventh inning to finish the game.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Santana (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) and McCutchen (2-for-3, double, homer, RBI) each homered in the win. Following the Triple-A debut of Cedric De Grandpre (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), relievers Austin Gomber, Blake Burkhalter (W, 1-0) and Hamilton combined for three no-hit innings out of the bullpen. For Iowa, Chas McCormick (2-for-3, 2 doubles) had a pair of extra-base hits.

Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (1-for-3), Kim (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), and catcher Sean Murphy (0-for-3) each played on rehab assignments in game one. Burkhalter extended his scoreless streak to 12 games (14.0 innings) across two levels (Double-A, Triple-A). Patrick Clohisy's eight-game hitting streak to begin his Triple-A career was snapped in game one. Williams passed Forrest Wall (2023-24) for sole possession of second place in Gwinnett career steals with two in game one, raising his career total to 65.

Next Game (Sunday, July 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs Iowa Cubs, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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