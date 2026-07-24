Bisons Lose in Extra Innings to Rochester Thursday Night

Published on July 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons fell to the Rochester Red Wings 5-2 in extra innings on Thursday evening at Sahlen Field.

Josh Kasevich extended his hitting streak to ten games and scored both Bisons' runs. Richard Gallardo turned in a strong start on the mound, working four scoreless innings and striking out six.

Buffalo scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Kasevich made it home from third on a wild pitch to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Rochester took the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run RBI triple by Brady House that scored Phillip Glasser and Christian Franklin, making it 2-1.

Buffalo tied the game at 2-2 on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Ismael Munguia that scored Kasevich.

Devereaux Harrison worked three scoreless innings for the Bisons, striking out two.

The Red Wings retook the lead in the top of the tenth inning. Glasser scored on a sacrifice fly by Abimelec Ortiz, and Trey Lipscomb followed with a two-run RBI double that scored House and Andrew Pinckney to make it 5-2.

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening at Sahlen Field. Grant Rogers is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 23, 2026

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