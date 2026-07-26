Bush Jr. Drives Bulls to Win with Third Multi-Hit Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Memphis, TN --- Homer Bush Jr. had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Durham Bulls past the Memphis Redbirds 9-4 at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

Bush singled home the first two runs of the game in the fourth, then slapped a solo homer in the ninth to cap Durham's third win in five games against the first half champion Redbirds (10-16).

After Bush's two-run single, Nick Madrigal looped a two-run hit to right-center to put Durham (18-6) ahead 4-0. The Bulls boosted the lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a chopping single by Austin Slater that bounced over first baseman Ramon Mendoza's head to score Carson Williams from second base.

Memphis scored a run in the bottom of the fifth against Michael Forret. Forret left the game with the bases loaded and none out before Alexander Alberto (W, 1-0) entered to record a groundout that produced the run, then fanned Leo Bernal and a groundout from Cesar Prieto to keep the game at 5-1.

Durham scored twice more in the sixth. Madrigal singled to right-center for his third multi-hit game of the series, then three straight walks from reliever Brycen Mautz forced home a run. Jake Cave's grounder scored a second run for a 7-1 lead.

Memphis scored three times in the seventh against Ty Johnson to pull within 7-4. A walk followed by two singles set the inning up, with Bernal driving a two-run double to center field pulled Memphis within three, but Alex Cook relieved Johnson and retired the final two hitters of the frame.

The road trip finale is slated for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM ET with Joe Boyle (1-4, 8.67) expected to oppose Pete Hansen (1-4, 5.40).

Notes: Saturday's game was delayed by slightly more than 30 minutes due to heavy rains before the game... Madrigal, who went 2-3 and reached four times in the game, is 10-15 in the series against Memphis... Austin Slater reached base five times on Saturday night with two hits and three walks. Slater fanned in the ninth inning to end his streak of reaching base at six times... Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje pitched nearly exclusively right-handed against the Bulls. He faced 23 batters, and only threw left-handed twice, both times against left-handed Jake Cave. He faced Cave a third time in the game, but elected to pitch right-handed against him in the fifth inning... Alberto's win was the first of his Triple-A career.... The Bulls maintained their two-game lead over second place Indianapolis, with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre slipping three back... The expected heat index in Memphis of Sunday afternoon's game is forecast to be 116 degrees.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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