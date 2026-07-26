Bats Officially Drop Series to Toledo with 9-4 Defeat

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats fell short to the Toledo Mud Hens once again on Saturday night, losing 9-4 at Fifth Third Field. The Bats claimed a quick lead after the first frame, but couldn't limit Toledo's offense enough to get back in the win column.

After scoring three or fewer runs in seven of their eight games returning from the All-Star break, the Bats matched that total in just the first frame. Will Benson plated two runs with a two-RBI single to get the scoring started after the first two Louisville batters reached base. Michael Toglia furthered his hitting streak to 10-games, scoring Benson with his own RBI single for an early 3-0 lead for the Bats.

Toledo responded with runs of their own in the bottom of the first. After a leadoff walk, MLB rehabber Javier Baez smacked an RBI double off of Jose Acuna for the first run for the Mud Hens. After the first out of the inning, Toledo tied it up at 3-3 after an RBI triple and an RBI single. Following a single after the tie, confusion arose after Benson missed the diving catch attempt, but the throw beat the runner at second by a wide margin. Nevertheless, both the runner and the batter were called safe, and Bats manager Pat Kelly was ejected arguing the call.

Reds rehabber Matt McLain doubled for his second hit of the game in the third, but despite loading the bases, the Bats went down empty. Toledo broke the tie in the fourth, gathering a two-run homer with two outs. After giving up a double, Acuna was pulled for Sam Benschoter, ending his start through 3.2 innings where he allowed five runs through six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Bats added a run back in the fifth after Benson led off the frame with a double. Two subsequent ground outs scored him from second, cutting Toledo's lead to 5-4. However, Benschoter struggled after posting the first out in the bottom half and walked the bases loaded. Toledo capitalized in a big way, as Carlos Perez rocketed a grand slam to give the Mud Hens a 9-4 advantage.

Luis Mey and Trevor Kuncl posted the only scoreless outings for a Bats pitcher with clean seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Regardless, Louisville posted just a single hit since Benson's leadoff double in the fifth, and couldn't add any runs since that inning.

Next Game: Sunday, July 26, 4:05 p.m. E.T. at Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats TBA vs. Mud Hens RHP Nick Sandlin (1-0, 4.00)







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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