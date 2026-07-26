Mauricio, Rortvedt Homer as Mets Roll Past RailRiders, 8-1
Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Ronny Mauricio homered twice, Ben Rortvedt added a three-run blast, and the Syracuse Mets backed another dominant bullpen performance with an 8-1 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at PNC Field.
Syracuse (12-13, 50-50) jumped in front in the opening inning. Jihwan Bae singled before Ronny Mauricio launched a two-run homer to right-center field, his 10th of the season, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.
The Mets broke the game open in the third. Ryan Clifford doubled and Christopher Morel walked before Ben Rortvedt crushed a three-run homer to right-center, his sixth of the season, extending the lead to 5-0.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (15-9, 52-46) scored its lone run in the bottom of the third when Marco Luciano singled home George Lombard Jr., trimming the deficit to 5-1.
Syracuse answered immediately in the fifth. MJ Melendez walked and stole second before Ryan Clifford lined an RBI single to center. Clifford later stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before Ben Rortvedt added an RBI single to make it 7-1.
Mauricio capped the scoring in the eighth, blasting his second home run of the night and 11th of the season to push the Mets' lead to 8-1.
Robert Stock started for Syracuse and allowed one run on two hits over three and two-thirds innings. He walked two, hit two batters and struck out six.
Jonathan Pintaro followed with one and two-thirds hitless innings, striking out one while hitting one batter. Matt Turner allowed one hit and struck out two over one and two-thirds scoreless innings. Dedniel Núñez worked a scoreless eighth, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two, before Dylan Ross retired the RailRiders in order in the ninth with one strikeout.
The Syracuse bullpen combined for five and one-third scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six. The bullpen has now pitched 18.2 consecutive scoreless innings.
Mauricio finished 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rortvedt went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base. Clifford collected three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
The Mets and RailRiders conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Jack Weisenburger is slated to start for Syracuse against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-hander Elmer Rodriguez.
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Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets rounds second
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