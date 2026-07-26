Jumbo Shrimp Shut out 5-0 by WooSox

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 5-0 on Saturday by the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park.

The loss was Jacksonville's 11th in a row, continuing their worst streak in recorded club history (2005-present).

The WooSox (50-46, 14-11) put together a two-out rally in the first. Nate Eaton blasted a solo shot off Jumbo Shrimp (50-49, 8-17) starter Karson Milbrandt (0-3). Andrew Knizner and Brett Harris each followed with singles before Jason Delay walked. Vinny Capra registered a two-run base hit before Kristian Campbell's RBI single made it 4-0.

The only other run of the game came in the fourth. Capra led off with a walk. After a strikeout, Braiden Ward walked. After a double steal put runners on second and third, Franklin Arias lifted a sacrifice fly to center to widen the gap to 5-0.

Jacksonville seeks to salvage the series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. ET contest. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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