Jumbo Shrimp Shut out 5-0 by WooSox
Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 5-0 on Saturday by the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park.
The loss was Jacksonville's 11th in a row, continuing their worst streak in recorded club history (2005-present).
The WooSox (50-46, 14-11) put together a two-out rally in the first. Nate Eaton blasted a solo shot off Jumbo Shrimp (50-49, 8-17) starter Karson Milbrandt (0-3). Andrew Knizner and Brett Harris each followed with singles before Jason Delay walked. Vinny Capra registered a two-run base hit before Kristian Campbell's RBI single made it 4-0.
The only other run of the game came in the fourth. Capra led off with a walk. After a strikeout, Braiden Ward walked. After a double steal put runners on second and third, Franklin Arias lifted a sacrifice fly to center to widen the gap to 5-0.
Jacksonville seeks to salvage the series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. ET contest. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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