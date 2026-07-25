Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 25 at Buffalo

Published on July 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-12, 58-40) vs. Buffalo Bisons (13-12, 48-52)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (4-4, 3.67) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (0-3, 3.33)

BUFFALOED: After an extra-inning win on Thursday, the Rochester Red Wings looked to win two-straight against the Buffalo Bisons Friday night...after facing an early 5-0 deficit, the Red Wings mounted a comeback, leading to a 6-6 tie in the sixth...CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and C RILEY ADAMS provided two homers to spark the comeback, which ultimately fell just short by a final score of 7-6...Rochester looks to get back into the win column and re-tie the series tonight, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against Buffalo RHP Chad Dallas, who is set to make his fifth career start against the Red Wings.

A PERALES UNIVERSE: RHP LUIS PERALES will take the mound for Rochester in game five of their six-game set tonight, his 16th start (19th app.) of 2026...the Venezuela native picked up his second-straight victory his last time out on 7/19 vs. JAX, allowing one earned on five hits across 4.2 innings of work while striking out seven and walking a pair...Perales boasts a 1.23 ERA (2 ER/14.2 IP) through his first three appearances in July, ninth-best of any International League pitcher (min. 10.0 IP)...he also ranks 12th with 11.05 K/9 (18 SO), and 16th with a .189 BAA over that span... Across 12 appearances (10 GS) during night games this season, the former Boston Red Sox farmhand logs a 3.02 ERA (17 ER/50.2 IP) with 49 strikeouts, a 1.20 WHIP, and a .180 BAA.

PINCKNEY UP THE PACE: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 2-for-3 in last night's contest, including a two-run home run in the top of the fourth...this season, the Alabama native has the second best batting average among qualified Red Wings (.287) and second-most hits (89) behind teammate YOHANDY MORALES ...in the Nationals era (since 2021), Pinckney ranks second in home runs (34) and runs (147), and fourth in RBI (120) and hits (231)... Across 16 games this season with a runner on first in the fourth inning, Pinckney has a batting average of .429 (6-for-14).

PUT ON THE RILEY CAPS: Last night's 2-for-4 performance at the plate by C RILEY ADAMS included a double and a two-out, three-run blast in the sixth inning to tie the game at six...the homer was his ninth on the season, tying his single-season best at the Triple-A level (2024), and giving him the fifth-most of any Red Wing this season...his three RBI give him 22 on the season, which surpass his single-season best at the Triple-A level (21, 2024)... The former third-round pick of the Blue Jays is averaging a homer in every 14 at-bats, which is eighth-best among International League hitters (Min. 120 AB).

TREYWAY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB logged his second-straight multi-hit performance in last night's loss, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...the Maryland native has hit safely in all but two of his 18 games played in July, boasting a .368/.421/.603 slash line with 17 RBI...he leads all qualified Red Wings across the month in several categories, including batting average, OBP, SLG, OPS, RBI, and total hits (25)...Lipscomb is now just eight at-bats shy of 1000 as a Red Wing, third most of any player in the Nationals era (since 2021) behind Jake Noll (1021) and Darren Baker (1178).

RED WINGS REWIND...1959: 67 years ago today, the Red Wings contest in Havana, Cuba against the Sugar Canes was halted when random gunfire erupted from the grandstand...both Rochester third base coach FRANK VERDI and Havana SS Leo Cardenas suffered minor injures...both teams were pulled from the field, Havana canceled the remainder of the homestand, and eventually relocated the franchise to Newark for the 1960 season.







International League Stories from July 25, 2026

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